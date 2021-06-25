Pregnant woman, five others die in Ogun, Ondo auto crashes

A pregnant woman and five others yesterday lost their lives in motor accident which occurred in Ogun and Ondo states. Three people died in each of the states. The accident in the Ogun State axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway involved four vehicles. New Telegraph learnt that the accident occurred at Evy/ Danco area, inbound Lagos, about 4.30am.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta. Akinbiyi disclosed that the accident involved a DAF truck flat body marked XY 895 GGE, a Mazda nus with registration number KND 676 XX loaded with tomatoes, another Mazda bus marked BOG 755 YA loaded with garri and an Iveco truck with registration number JBD 16 XY laden with granite. According to him, the incident occurred when the Mazda bus loaded with garri lost control as a result of excessive speeding and rammed into a truck from the rear. Other vehicles, he said, rammed into the accident.

It was learnt that the accident involved nine people – eight males and a female. Two of the victims were said to be occupants of the Mazda bus loaded with garri while the pregnant woman was inside the second Mazda bus loaded with tomatoes. Akinbiyi explained that bodies of those who died had been evacuated by officials of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to the morgue of Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while TRACE officials cleared the road to regulate and normalise traffic. The PRO added that all the vehicles involved had been towed to Sagamu Police Divisional Headquarters.

He said: “While TRACE Corps commiserates with the affected victims, motorists are warned to desist from over-speeding, more so that the roads are wet with poor visibility affecting drivers who are fatigued before the break of dawn. “Among the three casualties who died in the unfortunate crash are two men who are occupants of the Mazda bus loaded with garri, while the pregnant woman was in the Mazda bus loaded with tomatoes.”

The accident disrupted the free flow of traffic inbound Lagos, but was later cleared by TRACE and other sister agencies. Meanwhile, two young males and a girl yesterday lost their lives in the accident which occurred at Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. Two others were critically injured in the accident. Witnesses said the accident, which occurred around Jojein on Oba-Ile-Airport Road, involved a Toyota Corolla car with registration number APP 91 GR and a bullion van belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) marked JTA 478 AA.

One of the witnesses said the Toyota Corolla car was coming from Akure end of the road when the driver suddenly lost control of the car. “The guy that drove the Corolla was on a top speed when he suddenly jumped the median from his own lane and hit the blue truck coming on its own lane. “Upon the impact, the truck tumbled and a girl who was sitting in front of the car flew out and hit her head on the ground. She died instantly. I believed she did not use a seat belt. “On getting to the car, we discovered that only one person was still gasping for breath while the others had already stopped breathing. All the occupants of the Corolla were very young.” Officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the police were on ground to control traffic.

