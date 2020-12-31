Metro & Crime

Pregnant woman killed by men in Army uniform in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Comment(0)

*They are ‘unknown soldiers’ – Army

Tragedy struck in Kogi State on Wednesday night when a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Mary Pelemo was killed by some men in Army uniform in Magongo, Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state.
Late Palemo, according to her brother, Mr. Idowu Pelemo, who spoke with New Telegraph, said the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 9 pm.
He said some men in military uniform in a Hilus van, with registration number Lokoja 446 KG, with another one painted in army colours, with registration number 014, chased a driver from Ibilo in Edo State to Magongo when the incident happened.
However, Nigeria Army in Kogi State, has denied that they had anything to do with the killing
The Public Relation Officer of the Nigerian Army in the state state, Major Jafaru Muhammed said: “The Army was not involved in any operations please.”

