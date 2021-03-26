Metro & Crime

Pregnant woman kills husband for not sleeping at home

Posted on Author OLA JAMES Comment(0)

A 22-year-old pregnant woman, Faith Okeimute, has allegedly killed her husband identified simply as Edafe over infidelity in Delta State. The incident occurred at Ekrejebo, Ughelli community in Ughelli North Local Government Area. Okeimute reportedly attacked 27-year-old Edafe with a machete to death at Ekrejebo axis of Ughelli. A witness said Okeimute was angry that Edafe did not spend the night at home. “When he returned the following morning, she cut him with a machete in one of his hands and the abdomen. “She ran to Ughelli A Division to report herself while friends of her husband rushed him to where he was confirmed dead. “Angered by his death, the friends dumped his body at the entrance of Ughelli A Division, which led to shooting by the police to disperse the crowd,” the witness said.

The witness added that Edafe, who bought a new car to surprise his wife, was also planning to pack to his new house next week to mark his birthday. “Though they were not yet married, the woman has a two-year-old child for the deceased and she is presently pregnant for Edafe. “Edafe would not have died if he was rushed earlier and on getting to Central Hospital, Ughelli, the nonchalant attitude of the medical personnel on duty contributed to his death,” another source said. The state Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident. He said Okeimute had been transferred to the state Police Command Headquarters, Asaba, for more investigation.

Our Reporters

