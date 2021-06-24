Metro & Crime

Pregnant woman, two others die in multiple accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three people, including a pregnant woman, on Thursday died in a multiple accident at the Ogun State axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
New Telegraph learnt that, the accident occurred at Evy and Danco area, inbound Lagos, around 4.30am.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.
Akinbiyi disclosed that, the accident involved a DAF Truck flat body with number plate XY 895 GGE, Mazda Bus with number plate KND 676 XX loaded with tomatoes, Mazda Bus with number plate BOG 755 YA loaded with garri and an Iveco Truck JBD 16 XY laden with granite.
According to him, the incident occurred, when the Mazda Bus loaded with garri lost control as a result of excessive speeding and rammed into a truck from the rear.
This, he said resulted into multiple hits by other vehicles.
It was further gathered that, the total number of occupants in the vehicles were nine, comprising of eight males and a female.
Two of the victims were said to be occupants of the Mazda Bus loaded with garri while the pregnant woman was an occupant of the Mazda Bus loaded with tomatoes.
Akinbiyi explained that, the corpses of the deceased had evacuated by officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to Idera Private Hospital Morgue, Sagamu while TRACE officials cleared the road to regulate and normalise traffic.
He added that all the vehicles involved had been towed to the Sagamu Police Divisional Command.

