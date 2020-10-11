Pregnant woman, two others in police net for robbery in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three suspects, including a pregnant woman and two men, for alleged armed robbery.

The pregnant woman was alleged to have usually feigns being in labour along the road while her accomplices pounce on anyone who tries to help her and rob them him or her in the process.

The three suspects were identified as Jumoke Akanbieme, (the pregnant woman), Osagiede Izevbokun and Godfrey Okonide.

One of the victims, who led to the arrest of the to, was said to be have driven a Toyota Car along Murtala Muhammed Way in Benin and had stopped to help the pregnant woman when nemesis caught up with them.

Her accomplices were said to have come out from their hiding places and forced the man to drive to Upper Sokponba Road in the capital town where they collected the car from him.

The suspected robbers were to dismantle the car and dispose of it as spare parts when the police from Ugbekun Division reportedly swooped on them and arrested the woman and others.

Police Command Public Relations Officer of the state command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident Sunday, said “so many cars have been snatched by the syndicate in the same manner.”

