News

Pregnant woman, two others in police net for robbery in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Comment(0)

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three suspects, including a pregnant woman and two men, for alleged armed robbery.

 

The pregnant woman was alleged to have usually feigns being in labour along the road while her accomplices pounce on anyone who tries to help her and rob them him or her in the process.

The three suspects were identified as Jumoke Akanbieme, (the pregnant woman), Osagiede Izevbokun and Godfrey Okonide.

One of the victims, who led to the arrest of the to, was said to be have driven a Toyota Car along Murtala Muhammed Way in Benin and had stopped to help the pregnant woman when nemesis caught up with them.

Her accomplices were said to have come out from their hiding places and forced the man to drive to Upper Sokponba Road in the capital town where they collected the car  from him.

 

The suspected robbers were to dismantle the car and dispose of it as spare parts when the police from Ugbekun Division reportedly swooped on them and arrested the woman and others.

 

Police Command Public Relations Officer of the state command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident Sunday, said “so many cars have been snatched by the syndicate in the same manner.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Mass defection: Edo guber polls, a referendum, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo State governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the party.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the defection was an end-of-the-road for APC and its candidate in the […]
News

Edo poll: APM vows to resist national body’s move  to arm twist state chapter

Posted on Author From Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN

With two weeks to the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, leadership of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the state yesterday vowed to stand against what it described an intended time bomb and seed of calamity being sowed by some elements at the National Level of the party, which if unchecked is capable […]
News

UNICEF: 15.4m children to face acute malnutrition in West, Central Africa

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have called on West and Central African countries to stem the tide of acute malnutrition in children as the impact of COVID-19 becomes intense.   According to the UN agencies, up to 15.4 million children aged five and below in the regions were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: