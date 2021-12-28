News

Pregnant women protest closure of antenatal care services

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Some pregnant women in their numbers yesterday protested the alleged closure of the antenatal care services at the Central Hospital, Benin City. Thewomen, who stormed the Edo State Council Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), claimed that they were scheduled to attend antenatal care, but upon getting to the clinic, theyweredirectedto gohome and return January 11, alleging that they were told that the hospital has been closed down. One of the women, Happy Imafidon, spokesperson for the women, said: “We got here and we were told no antenatal care from today, December 22.

The nurses announced that from December 22, there will be no antenatal care because it has been closed till January 11. “We asked what if anyone has issues, before January 11, they told us that we should go to private hospitals. That is an order from above. “A woman was already preparing for labour and she was told to go, we cannot suddenly go to a private hospital.

Firstly, we don’t have the money and then secondly, some of these private hospitals don’t have qualified personnel that is why we always come to government-owned hospitals,” she said. But in a response, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, accompanied by the Managing Director of the Central Hospital, Dr Duncan Iyawe, attributed the incident to a communication gap between the health workers and the patients, adding that the government has made proper arrangements to take care of pregnant women, mobilised vehicles to convey the aggrieved women back to receive care at the hospital.

 

