Prelate Uche, Archbishop Martins: There is hope for better Nigeria

The Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Kanu Uche and his counterpart, the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Dr. Alfred Martins, have urged Nigerians to disregard negative prediction about Nigeria, stating that a better future awaits the country in year 2022.

The Spiritual leaders, who hardly indulge in New Year predictions, insisted that Nigerians should rather approach the New Year with optimism adding that there is hope for all Nigerians in the New Year.

The Prelates gave the counsel separately during an exclusive interview with our correspondent and through a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph respectively. Speaking during a phone interview the Methodist Prelate said: “I want to urge all Nigerians to give every amount of gratitude to God for bringing us to 2022 by his grace.

The year 2021 has never been easy. There were so many problems, so many challenges and so many obstacles; but through his mercy, we crossed over. He assured all Nigerians that God is still in control saying; ” Because He is in control he will do all things that are new. He will give us a future.

He will give us progress and prosperity provided we walk in tandem with His laws. All will be well. Dr Uche further said; “There is nothing wrong with Nigeria. We Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria. So my prophecy or declaration is; let us seek God with all our hearts and mind. Everything will be well. There will be a very wonderful, radical change for good, for everybody; there is hope for Nigeria in 2022.”

The Prelate however warned that there is need for every one to do a review of the activities of last year (2021). His words: “This year that we are starting, whatever we did that did not augur well for our country should be shunned and avoided. “Let us build a viable country, a viral country, a united country where there is peace and order, where there is rule of law.

And let us pray for those in authority, the government and others because our prayers can change bad situations into good. We should stop much criticisms, destruction, talking ill of ourselves.”

According to Dr. Uche, Nigeria is one of the best countries in the world. “If we are determined to build this country that God has given to us, we can enthrone justice, equity, and righteousness, our country will excel and become the real giant of Africa. I wish all Nigerians, men, and women, boys and girls, a very prosperous 2022 in Jesus’ name,” he prayed.

The Methodist Prelate found a soul mate in the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Dr Alfred Adewale Martins. In his New Year message issued by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, Most Rev. Alfred Martins also admitted that numerous challenges characterized the outgoing year for the country and for majority of Nigerians. He urged Nigerians to look beyond the shortfalls and negatives of the past and approach the New Year with optimism and positive expectations.

The Archbishop also advised Nigerians to shun every attempt to create fear and apprehension by the predictions of doom that are being circulated in the social media space. He prescribed instead that Nigerians should simply be full of prayers, committing all experiences to God rather than dwell on such predictions, which he said can only lead to depression and further mental anguish. His words: “We thank the good Lord for making it possible for us to see the New Year.

As we celebrate, let us remember our brothers and sisters who passed on during the year, thereby ending their earthly journey. We pray that their souls find lasting peace with God.

“For those of us who are still alive, let us remember the admonition of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace to us: not to fret or fear over tomorrow, but to live with the courage and belief that each day is in the hands of God, and He has the blueprint by which He will make our lives better in the coming year. “On our part, we must do that which is right and good towards our neighbours, living in peace and harmony with everyone. We must not allow the predictions of doom and other challenges that we face to lead us question the presence of God even in our circumstances.

He is able to turn around all things for good.” Archbishop Martins also cautioned those in positions of leadership, particularly the executive arm of government, to be more proactive in addressing the fears being expressed by many Nigerians.

“There are very many issues plaguing the nation and agitating the minds of citizens. These call for the urgent attention of our rulers especially the Legislature and the Executive. The most pressing on people at this time is in the area of insecurity which claimed thousands of lives in the outgoing year. It is such a serious problem that Government needs to explore new and better ways of dealing with this issue in such a way that Nigerians would be assured of better security in the new year.”

He continued; “Another area of concern that touches people every single day is the economy. The inflation level is too high even as the value of our currencies are nose-diving daily. We can all feel the consequences of high inflation rate and the value of our currency that has nose-dived.

As we begin the Year 2022, the Federal Government must be taken further steps to reappraise its economic policies and inject fresh ideas to cushion the effects of the harsh economy on the masses and mitigate the suffering that would arise from the projected economic challenges of the new year,” he added.

On the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and its new Omicron strain, Archbishop Martins commended the Federal Government for its efforts so far in curtailing its spread.

He implored Nigerians to embrace COVID vaccination in order to reduce the rate of infection and ensure that the effects are light even if one contracts the virus, reminding all to be mindful of the presence of the pandemic as we begin the new year. “Unfortunately, we still have to battle the pandemic in this New Year.

Let us start each day with prayerful optimism and go about our daily activities with utmost caution and in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. Thus, as we pray for divine intervention, we must also be prepared to work hard and do the needful since heaven helps those who help themselves, he said. The Archbishop urged government to do more in addressing the health care needs of Nigerians.

He advocated for improved funding in the area of research and development in the health sector in order to buoy local production of drugs and vaccines to reduce over-reliance on foreign aid, which have become embarrassing for a nation as vast and blessed as Nigeria.

Finally, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to leave any stone unturned in his efforts at safeguarding the lives and properties of Nigerians in the New Year and where necessary, to inject fresh personnel with first-rate minds in the top hierarchy of our security Agencies.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...