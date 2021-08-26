Preline acquires 70% holdings in Eterna

Preline Limited has acquired 794.97 million shares of Eterna Plc, representing 60.98 per cent in the company following sale of equity holdings by the company’s substantial shareholders. The company, in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), said: “We refer to Eterna Plc’s public statement dated 21st December, 2020 in which we notified our Shareholders, The NGX and the general public that some of our substantial shareholders have formally informed the Board of Eterna Plc that they are in negotiations to sell equity holdings in the company to a ‘New Investor.’ “Our substantial shareholders; Lenux Integrated Resources Limited, Global Energy & Raw Materials Limited, Meristem Wealth Management Limited, Radix Capital Partners Limited, GASL Nominee Limited, GTI Capital Limited and Cardinalstone Partners Limited have executed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) that enables Preline Limited acquire 794.97 million shares of Eterna Plc representing 60.98% in the company.” The statement signed by Bunmi Agagu, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser noted that a formal application with further details would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an “authority to proceed” with the transaction by the transacting parties.
Report: Employment plunges on COVID-19 crisis
The Nigerian economy continues to reel from the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as Stanbic IBTC PLC’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows difficulties in paying staff led to a record fall in employment as well as a sharp drop in business confidence. According to the, “the impact of COVID-19 led to a […]
Bendel Breweries workers in court over 3 year’s salary arrears, gratuity, pensions
Over 300 workers of the defunct Bendel Breweries Plc, Benin City, Edo State, Friday besieged the Benin Division of the National Industrial Court, Benin City, Edo State after instituting legal action against the state government over 38 months salary arrears, gratuity and pension owed them before the company was closed down in 2014. Counsel to […]
‘No Nigerian telco has financial muscle for 5G’
The President of Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, has said that none of the telecom operators in Nigeria has the financial muscle to fully deploy 5G infrastructure. Rather, he said, the operators would need to collaborate to be able to succeed in deploying the technology. Nnamani, who made this declaration […]
