Preline acquires 70% holdings in Eterna

Preline Limited has acquired 794.97 million shares of Eterna Plc, representing 60.98 per cent in the company following sale of equity holdings by the company’s substantial shareholders. The company, in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), said: “We refer to Eterna Plc’s public statement dated 21st December, 2020 in which we notified our Shareholders, The NGX and the general public that some of our substantial shareholders have formally informed the Board of Eterna Plc that they are in negotiations to sell equity holdings in the company to a ‘New Investor.’ “Our substantial shareholders; Lenux Integrated Resources Limited, Global Energy & Raw Materials Limited, Meristem Wealth Management Limited, Radix Capital Partners Limited, GASL Nominee Limited, GTI Capital Limited and Cardinalstone Partners Limited have executed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) that enables Preline Limited acquire 794.97 million shares of Eterna Plc representing 60.98% in the company.” The statement signed by Bunmi Agagu, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser noted that a formal application with further details would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an “authority to proceed” with the transaction by the transacting parties.

