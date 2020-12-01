News

Premature birth can increase depression risk – Study

Researchers in Finland have said that girls born extremely prematurely may have an increased risk of depression from childhood through young adulthood.

 

According to the results of their study published in the Journal of the ‘American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry,’ girls born before 28 weeks’ gestation were at roughly three times the risk for depression as those born at full term.

 

After 28 weeks gestation, the association was no longer significant, reported the ‘New York Times’. Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sad-    ness and loss of interest and can interfere with your daily functioning. Major depressive disorder had significant potential morbidity and mortality, contributing to suicide.

 

However, using Finnish birth and health registries, the researchers studied 37,682 people diagnosed with mild, moderate or severe depression, comparing them with 148,795 healthy controls. The children were born between 1987 and 2007, and their average age at diagnosis was 16.

 

After adjusting for parents’ age, depression, substance abuse, smoking, socioeconomic status and other factors, they found that in girls, but not boys, younger gestational age was strongly associated with a diagnosis of depression in childhood, adolescence or young adulthood.

 

The authors suggested that the limited age range in the study of five to 25 years meant that it was primarily early onset depression that was detected, and this may underestimate the effect in boys, who were typically diagnosed with depression at older ages.

 

A study co-author, Dr. Andre Sourander, a professor of child psychiatry at the University of Turku, Finland, said: “This is a huge sample and we had many covariates for both mothers and fathers.” Even after considering all these other factors that may contribute to depression, “the findings remained significant,” he said

