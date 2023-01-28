Premier Hotel Ibadan embarks on remodeling ahead of new era

After over five decades in business as one of the oldest independent hotel brands in Nigeria and West Africa, Premier Hotel Ibadan, which is set atop of the popular Mokola Hill, boasting about 87 rooms of different categories and other well–apportioned facilities, is set to open a new chapter in its history as its migrates from local independent brand to international brand. Signally this new journey, the hotel has shut its operations and embarks on massive remodeling of its facilities as the first step to adorning the toga of international brand, following a management deal with one of the global hotel chains, as the new managers of the hotel.

The management of Premier Hotel Ibadan, which is the poster property of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), in a recent press statement, signed by Victor Ayetoro, Head, Branding and Communication, gave details of this new development as its noted among others that: ‘‘Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), owners of Premier Hotel, Ibadan hereby notify our stakeholders and the general public that in pursuit of excellence and commitment to reposition the hotel, the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with a seasoned international hotel development and management company, with the requisite expertise, technical and financial capacity, for redeveloping and revamping the hotel. ‘‘As a result, Premier Hotel will be shut down immediately in order to have a safe environment for the commencement, execution, and timely completion of the project.

‘‘The hotel redevelopment project will entail remodeling, renovating, and upgrading the existing structure as well as adding new and modern facilities befitting of a five star world class hotel. This will take place in phases with anticipation that the first phase will be completed within 24 months.’’ Furthermore; ‘‘The ‘‘New Premier Hotel’’ when completed will transit into additional upgraded rooms, equipped with international standard conferencing facilities, modern recreation and fitness centres, multiple restaurants serving African and Continental cuisines, among others. ‘‘We have sought all necessary statutory and regulatory approvals from all relevant agencies.

All obligations of the hotel are being fulfilled and appropriate stakeholders in this respect are fully engaged in line with best practice.’’ Even though the hotel management is yet to disclose the name of its international partner, and the number of the expected rooms and other facilities, it is perhaps safer to deduce that on completion and resumption of business, the hotel is set be the biggest hospitality outfit, if not one of the leading in the country, in terms of its number of rooms, facilities and other offerings. According to Wikipedia, Premier Hotel, Ibadan, is one of the oldest and most prestigious hotels in Ibadan.

Its central location on the peak of Mokola Hill gives it a unique visibility hundreds of miles away, both day and night – due in part to its white cladding and bright lighting. The hotel is the most visited in the city of Ibadan and is known for hosting expatriates, heads of states, and other foreign dignitaries

