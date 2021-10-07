Premier League approves Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle

Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership of Premier League club Newcastle United has come to an end after a Saudi-led consortium completed its £300m takeover of the club.

The league has approved the takeover, which was delayed by almost 18 months due to a dispute between beIN Sports and the Saudis over illegal streaming, reports Sky Sports.

In a statement, the football league said: “The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. Following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect.

“The legal disputes concerned which entities would own and/or have the ability to control the club following the takeover. All parties have agreed the settlement is necessary to end the long uncertainty for fans over the club’s ownership. The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club.

“All parties are pleased to have concluded this process which gives certainty and clarity to Newcastle United Football Club and their fans.”

On 6 October, beIN and the Saudi state resolved their issues, paving the way for the takeover to complete – more than a year after the group first expressed interest in buying Newcastle.

beIN had been opposed to the takeover, saying the ban and piracy of its content in Saudia Arabia was damaging to sports rights holders.

The Qatari network had been unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia for the last four-and-a-half years, as part of a diplomatic dispute, but the ban is set to come to an end.

The takeover means Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken an 80% stake in the club.

The consortium previously withdrew after the Premier League identified the Saudi stake as a director with control over the club, which would have made it subject to the league’s owners’ and directors’ test as part of the takeover process.

The Competition Appeals Tribunal heard last week the league had been “improperly influenced” by beIN and rival Premier League clubs in its consideration of the takeover.

Mike Ashley is separately engaged in arbitration proceedings with the Premier League over the takeover of the club.

The proceedings were engaged after Newcastle United waited months for the league to approve the deal and while the bid was never formally rejected, the Premier League was not satisfied over issues concerning ownership, amid a row over TV piracy.

Ashley bought Sir John Hall’s 41% stake in Newcastle in May 2007 for £55.4m and in June he had complete control of the club.

