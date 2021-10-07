Sports

Premier League approves Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership of Premier League club Newcastle United has come to an end after a Saudi-led consortium completed its £300m takeover of the club.

The league has approved the takeover, which was delayed by almost 18 months due to a dispute between beIN Sports and the Saudis over illegal streaming, reports Sky Sports.

In a statement, the football league said: “The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. Following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect.

“The legal disputes concerned which entities would own and/or have the ability to control the club following the takeover. All parties have agreed the settlement is necessary to end the long uncertainty for fans over the club’s ownership. The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United Football Club.

“All parties are pleased to have concluded this process which gives certainty and clarity to Newcastle United Football Club and their fans.”

On 6 October, beIN and the Saudi state resolved their issues, paving the way for the takeover to complete – more than a year after the group first expressed interest in buying Newcastle.

beIN had been opposed to the takeover, saying the ban and piracy of its content in Saudia Arabia was damaging to sports rights holders.

The Qatari network had been unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia for the last four-and-a-half years, as part of a diplomatic dispute, but the ban is set to come to an end.

The takeover means Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken an 80% stake in the club.

The consortium previously withdrew after the Premier League identified the Saudi stake as a director with control over the club, which would have made it subject to the league’s owners’ and directors’ test as part of the takeover process.

The Competition Appeals Tribunal heard last week the league had been “improperly influenced” by beIN and rival Premier League clubs in its consideration of the takeover.

Mike Ashley is separately engaged in arbitration proceedings with the Premier League over the takeover of the club.

The proceedings were engaged after Newcastle United waited months for the league to approve the deal and while the bid was never formally rejected, the Premier League was not satisfied over issues concerning ownership, amid a row over TV piracy.

Ashley bought Sir John Hall’s 41% stake in Newcastle in May 2007 for £55.4m and in June he had complete control of the club.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tearful Klopp cuts short Sky Sports interview after Liverpool title win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jurgen Klopp walked out of a Sky Sports interview in tears after Liverpool’s title triumph. The Kop chief helped the Reds end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title and paid tribute to his stunning side, reports mirror.co.uk. But it all got too much for an emotional Klopp during a live TV interview […]
Sports

Iyaye charges committee to stage successful event

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, has tasked the committee in charge of the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament to ensure a successful competition in strict compliance with laid down rules and regulations. Iyaye, who stated this during the inauguration of the committee in Port Harcourt, stressed that organizing a successful […]
Sports

Olympics-bound athlete secures scholarship

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian’s hope of a great outing in the Rowing event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been given a big boost with the approval of a month training scholarship for Tamaramiyebi Esther and a year training scholarship for her coach Mrs Regina Enofe in Tunisia.   According to the Secretary of the Rowing Canoe and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica