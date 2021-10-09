Sports

Premier League clubs demand emergency meeting over Newcastle takeover

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Premier League clubs have reached out to the league with complaints about Newcastle United’s takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and are pushing for an emergency meeting next week, the Guardian newspaper reported.

The Premier League announced on Thursday that Newcastle had been sold to a group consisting of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. read more

The investment group had previously made public a 305 million pound ($415 million) bid to buy the club in April 2020. That deal collapsed three months later amid scrutiny from the league, which came under pressure to stop the sale due to concerns over alleged broadcast piracy in Saudi Arabia, reports Reuters.

The piracy dispute involved Qatari-owned beIN Sports, the league’s broadcast rights holder across the Middle East, which had been barred from operating in Saudi Arabia. That ban was lifted on Wednesday, clearing a major hurdle to the takeover.

The Guardian said the 19 Premier League clubs are understood to be united in opposition to a Saudi-led consortium being allowed to buy out former owner Mike Ashley.

The clubs have also raised concerns that the league’s brand “could be damaged” by Saudi Arabia’s PIF – chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman – taking an 80% stake in Newcastle, the report added.

On Thursday, Amnesty International urged the Premier League to change its owners’ and directors’ test to address human rights issues.

Human rights groups have condemned Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “sportswash” its human rights record but the kingdom’s government denies allegations of human rights abuses and says it is protecting national security from extremists and external actors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Omo-Agege hails Brume over Tokyo 2020 medal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated his constituent, Ese Brume, on clinching a medal for Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Ughelli-born athlete gave Nigeria her first medal at the Olympic games with a bronze medal in the women’s long jump final. Brume recorded a 6.97 metres jump […]
Sports

EXCITEMENT AS 2021/22 FOOTBALL SEASON KICKS-OFF ON GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 2021/22 football season is here and football fans across Nigeria can bank on GOtv to bring all the matches to their TV screens as clubs in the most exciting divisions on the continent battle for honours. GOtv Max customers will enjoy a robust broadcast of the La Liga and Serie A matches including select […]
Sports

Ogunsakin steals show at CBN Tennis tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seun Ogunsakin 14, ‘stole the show” at the grand finale of the 2021 CBN Junior Tennis Championship when he won the boys’ 16 and boys’ 14 titles in one day, with a full display of his prodigious talent.   Ogunsakin, popularly called ‘Nadal’ by his ever increasing fan base because he has the same skill […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica