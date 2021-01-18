Premier League clubs to sign Ighalo

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Odion Ighalo when his loan deal at Manchester United runs out this month end, his agent has revealed.

Ighalo, 31, still has a year left on his contract at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, who will be willing to sell him.

“I can confirm that some Premier League clubs, two teams outside England and some clubs in the Middle East have made formal inquiries,” the striker’s agent told BBC Sport Africa. Already he has been linked with the Major League Soccer in the USA.

“Of course, MLS could be interesting,” said the agent. Recently, clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia were also reported to be keen to sign Ighalo.

