Premier League clubs to sign Ighalo

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Odion Ighalo when his loan deal at Manchester United runs out this month end, his agent has revealed.

 

Ighalo, 31, still has a year left on his contract at Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, who will be willing to sell him.

 

“I can confirm that some Premier League clubs, two teams outside England and some clubs in the Middle East have made formal inquiries,” the striker’s agent told BBC Sport Africa. Already he has been linked with the Major League Soccer in the USA.

 

“Of course, MLS could be interesting,” said the agent. Recently, clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia were also reported to be keen to sign Ighalo.

All set for 3rd Keshi U-17 tourney in Benin

All is now set for the 3rd edition of the Stephen Keshi U-17 Memorial tourney that holds in Benin City, between December 1 and 5 in the Edo state capital, organisers have revealed. Already, the event lecture titled "The Eagle of the Big Boss", has been scheduled and will be delivered by former Nigerian international
UEFA League: Ronaldo double at Barcelona snatches top spot for Juve

*Messi overshadowed as Juventus grab 3-0 win they need *Lazio reach last 16 for the first time since 1999 Two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties fired Juventus to a stunning 3-0 win at Barcelona which earned them top spot in Champions League Group G. The striker won his battle against Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou as Juve leapfrogged the home side. Weston
Balogun's move to Rangers excites Gerrard

Glasgow Rangers Manager, Steven Gerrard, has expressed his happiness on the signing of Super Eagles star, Leon Balogun, from Wigan Athletic on a one year deal with the option of extending it for another year.   Gerrard believes Balogun's arrival will create competition for places at the back, something the Liverpool legend is keen to

