Sports

Premier League fixtures to be released Thursday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are being released on Thursday at 09:00 BST.

Nottingham Forest’s first top-flight game since 1998-99 will be one of the most eagerly anticipated, while Fulham and Bournemouth also return to the division, reports the BBC.

The season will begin a week earlier than normal on the weekend of Saturday, August 6 and finish a week later on May 28.

There will be no games between November 13 and December 26 because of the World Cup being held in Qatar.

Who will Manchester City begin their latest title defence against? Which team will be the next to try to end Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten record on the Premier League’s opening day.

And who will Erik ten Hag face in his first competitive game as Manchester United manager?

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Group: Salisu’s return as Eagles’ coach, reward for corruption

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Youth Development Initiative otherwise known as PLAYYA has called for the reversal of the decision by the Nigeria Football Federation to reinstate Salisu Yusuf as the head coach of the Super Eagles, describing the move as a reward for corruption. Salisu was caught on camera to have received $1,000 from an agent to […]
Sports

S’American Stars Sweating On World Cup Qualification

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three of South American football’s biggest stars — Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Alexis Sanchez — risk missing out on the World Cup in Qatar as South American qualifying enters its final straight. With Brazil and Argentina already qualified, seven nations are battling it out for the final two automatic qualifying spots with just […]
Sports

NWFL boss commiserates with NFF on Ibah’s demise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has joined other Nigerian football family members to commiserate with the family of the departed board member of the Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, Mr Emmanuel Ibah. A heartbroken Falode, said from her base in Lagos, Tuesday, that: “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica