Premier League fixtures to be released Thursday

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are being released on Thursday at 09:00 BST.

Nottingham Forest’s first top-flight game since 1998-99 will be one of the most eagerly anticipated, while Fulham and Bournemouth also return to the division, reports the BBC.

The season will begin a week earlier than normal on the weekend of Saturday, August 6 and finish a week later on May 28.

There will be no games between November 13 and December 26 because of the World Cup being held in Qatar.

Who will Manchester City begin their latest title defence against? Which team will be the next to try to end Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten record on the Premier League’s opening day.

And who will Erik ten Hag face in his first competitive game as Manchester United manager?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...