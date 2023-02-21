Sports

Premier League games ‘to be shown on new channel’ for first time in 10 years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Premier League games are to be shown on a new channel for the first time in a decade starting from next season.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have been the two primary broadcasters over in the United Kingdom since 2013 but the latter are changing their name going forward.

BT announced a merger with Eurosport last year after Warner Brothers Discovery, who own the channel, struck a £650 million deal.

There are currently five BT Sport channels and and two on Eurosport, though the Daily Mail that is to be reduced as part of a major rebrand and reshuffle.

A number of new channels are to be introduced as a result to show a selection of live sports which BT have rights for.

Pundits like Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Robbie Savage are still contracted to the company, who have a deal with the Premier League for another two years.

But while their jobs are safe, there is uncertainty elsewhere within BT Sport as more than 200 BT Sport staff have been told they will have to reapply for the positions they currently hold and 50 employees are to be made redundant.

In addition, the company will be relocating from their base in Stratford, East London right on the doorstep of West Ham’s London Stadium.

Instead, they will take up residence in their new home in Warner Brothers studios in Chiswick and Stockley Park at the end of the campaign.

There is no word as of yet on what the price will be for a BT Sport package, with plans set to be disclosed in the coming week.

BT and Sky Sports are still the broadcaster partners for the league after paying serious bucks for the right, with Amazon also coming into the mix in recent times.

The BBC show highlights on Match of the Day and will do the same with the Champions League in 2024.

Apple TV and DAZN are slated to put in huge bids for Premier League rights when bidding for the next batch of rights commences.

*Courtesy: sportbible.com

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Sancho earns Man Utd point in thrilling Leeds draw

Posted on Author Reporter

    Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho combined to deny managerless Leeds a rare Old Trafford victory as Manchester United came back from two goals down to snatch a point from a thrilling Roses clash. The hosts looked finished when Raphael Varane turned Crysencio Summerville’s cutback into his own net to put Leeds two ahead […]
Sports

We must beat S’ Leone to qualify – E’ Guinea

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Equatorial Guinea Manager, Juan Obiang, is still basking in the euphoria of his wards’ shock victory over defending champion of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Algeria. The country shocked the whole world with their 1-0 defeat of the Desert Foxes who are at the moment staring elimination in the face. Esteban Fernandez […]
Sports

Morocco 2022: Abam seals second spot for Cameroon

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Zambia top Group B with big win over Togo An early goal from forward Michaela Abam and a late strike by Ajara Nchout handed Cameroon a 2-0 victory over Tunisia to claim second spot in Group B following their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals clash at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica