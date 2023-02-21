Premier League games ‘to be shown on new channel’ for first time in 10 years

Premier League games are to be shown on a new channel for the first time in a decade starting from next season.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have been the two primary broadcasters over in the United Kingdom since 2013 but the latter are changing their name going forward.

BT announced a merger with Eurosport last year after Warner Brothers Discovery, who own the channel, struck a £650 million deal.

There are currently five BT Sport channels and and two on Eurosport, though the Daily Mail that is to be reduced as part of a major rebrand and reshuffle.

A number of new channels are to be introduced as a result to show a selection of live sports which BT have rights for.

Pundits like Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Robbie Savage are still contracted to the company, who have a deal with the Premier League for another two years.

But while their jobs are safe, there is uncertainty elsewhere within BT Sport as more than 200 BT Sport staff have been told they will have to reapply for the positions they currently hold and 50 employees are to be made redundant.

In addition, the company will be relocating from their base in Stratford, East London right on the doorstep of West Ham’s London Stadium.

Instead, they will take up residence in their new home in Warner Brothers studios in Chiswick and Stockley Park at the end of the campaign.

There is no word as of yet on what the price will be for a BT Sport package, with plans set to be disclosed in the coming week.

BT and Sky Sports are still the broadcaster partners for the league after paying serious bucks for the right, with Amazon also coming into the mix in recent times.

The BBC show highlights on Match of the Day and will do the same with the Champions League in 2024.

Apple TV and DAZN are slated to put in huge bids for Premier League rights when bidding for the next batch of rights commences.

*Courtesy: sportbible.com

