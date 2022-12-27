Sports

Premier League makes bumper return after World Cup

Harry Kane bounced back from his World Cup heartbreak to earn Tottenham a 2-2 draw at Brentford as Newcastle climbed to second place in the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Leicester on Monday.

Liverpool also made a winning return from the World Cup break as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic struck in a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

In the first Premier League fixture since mid-November a bumper 25 goals were scored, Tottenham were in danger of a damaging defeat after Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney put Brentford in command at the Community Stadium.

But Kane netted with a 65th minute header to start the Tottenham recovery in his first game since missing a crucial penalty in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat against France.

Brentford have not beaten Tottenham since 1948 and their long wait for a victory over the north Londoners goes on after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg curled home with 19 minutes left.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte praised England captain Kane for his contribution following his World Cup disappointment.

“When he came back he was good. We know the importance of Harry for us, his personality, his character. He’s the best player we have. I’m happy that he scored today,” Conte said.

Tottenham stay fourth in the table, four points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool closed to within five points of Spurs and with a game in hand to come by inflicting Unai Emery’s first league defeat as Villa boss.

Salah swept home his 15th goal of the season in a frantic opening with chances aplenty at both ends.

The Egyptian then teed up Van Dijk to give Liverpool breathing space before half-time.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa hope with a towering header midway through the second half but Bajcetic’s first senior goal secured a third consecutive league win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

NO STOPPING NEWCASTLE

Newcastle’s charge towards a return to the Champions League was not halted by the break as the Magpies scored twice in the first seven minutes at Leicester.

Chris Wood opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Miguel Almiron played a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and slotted past Danny Ward for his eighth goal in his last eight league games.

Joelinton headed home from a corner in the 32nd minute as Newcastle made it six successive league victories — their best run in the competition since 2012.

“We can do anything,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on the possibility of a title challenge with his side just seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

“The season is still young enough for all possibilities to exist for us. I want the fans to believe we can do anything.”

Arsenal extended their advantage at the top when they came from behind to beat West Ham in the late on Monday.

Then goals were scored by Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

“Once we got one, we could all feel the atmosphere in the stadium,” said Nketiah. “There is that real unity and connection with the fans.”

At the other end of the table, Everton suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against relegation rivals Wolves as Rayan Ait-Nouri struck in final seconds for the visitors at Goodison Park.

Yerry Mina gave Everton a seventh minute lead, but in Julen Lopetegui’s first game in charge, Wolves levelled through Daniel Podence’s volley.

Ait-Nouri poked home from close range after Everton failed to deal with a counter-attack in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Everton are now just one point above Wolves in the final relegation place.

“We are in one (relegation battle),” admitted Lampard. “We’ve got to fight.”

Fulham won 3-0 at nine-man Crystal Palace, who had Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins sent off.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham’s goals.

Southampton slipped to the bottom of the table after a 3-1 home defeat against south-coast rivals Brighton.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

