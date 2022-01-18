Sports

Premier League postpones Burnley’s game against Watford

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Premier League said it had postponed Burnley’s home match against Watford on Tuesday after a string of COVID-19 cases and injuries left the hosts with a depleted squad.

The match at Turf Moor was the 22nd league fixture to be rescheduled this season, reports Reuters.

“The Premier League Board accepted Burnley’s application with the club having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to ongoing COVID-19 cases, injuries and representation at the Africa Cup of Nations,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Burnley’s home game against Leicester City last Saturday was also called off and the Watford game had been rearranged from December, when Watford had an outbreak of COVID-19 in their squad.

Burnley are 20th in the league on 11 points, having played 17 matches, three points adrift of Watford in 17th, who have played 19 matches.

The League apologised for disruption and inconvenience caused.

“We are fully aware that postponements disappoint clubs and fans. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority,” it added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Elaho blasts NFF, Rohr as Mexico thrash Eagles 4-0

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international accuses coach of dereliction of duties, insists team won’t fly under German   Ex-international Friday Elaho has hit out at the Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, and his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, saying they should be blamed for the embarrassing 4-0 defeat the national team suffered in the hands of Mexico in a […]
Sports

AFCON Notes compiled by Charles Ogundiya

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Exodus 14:13 Those who are knowledgeable about the Bible will understand what was said in this verse of the Christian holy book and that was the verse on everyone’s lips before the victory against the Pharaoh of Egypt. The part B of the Bible verse; ‘The Egyptians you see today you will never see again’ […]
Sports

EPL: Jagielka own goal gives Leeds win over Sheff Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sensational West Brom humble Chelsea Leeds United scored early in each half to beat Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and move into the top half of the Premier League. Leeds were firmly on top at a sunny Elland Road and took an early lead as Raphinha squared for Jack Harrison to tap in his seventh goal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica