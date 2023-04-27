Premier League title in our hands – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City side have proved they can deliver when there is “no option but to win” after beating Arsenal to put the Premier League title race in their hands.

Guardiola’s team beat leaders Arsenal 4-1 at Etihad Stadium, and are now two points behind with two games in hand, reports the BBC.

City have seven matches left, starting with Sunday’s trip to Fulham before home games against West Ham and Leeds.

“We cannot lose our focus. Now it’s in our hands,” said Guardiola.

“These next three games will dictate if we can do what we want to do. The reality is we’re still behind Arsenal.

“It will not be easy for us, but it is game by game and we see what happens.

“When it’s in our hands, we have to use it.”

City remain on course for a Treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, with Guardiola saying the experience of his players knowing what it takes to win in the final stages of the season is proving crucial.

“The players know it is necessary to say it is close and we need to win to stay in contention,” added the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

“That mentality where you have no option but to win is the best mentality to play. The players have shown they go into every match trying to win.”

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne scored twice in Wednesday’s win, with defender John Stones heading in the second just before half-time and striker Erling Haaland adding a late fourth.

Belgium international De Bruyne said there is still a “long” way to go, despite many people thinking they are almost certain to win a third successive title.

“We know what people will say. It’s so hard. A lot of things can happen,” he said.

“There are still seven games left – and we’re still behind them [in the table]. People say we will win the title. We won’t give in until it’s mathematical. Our schedule is hectic.”