Premier League Top Six Transfers and BetKing Football Predictions

The new English Premier League season is just two weeks old, but as usual, it’s been packed with upsets, spectacular goals and drama on the side lines.

This summer, several players have moved to and from the top six EPL teams for huge sums. As a result, some of the more pessimistic fan bases have approached the new season with renewed hope. Others, on the other hand, (we’re looking at you, Chelsea fans) are anxiously waiting for the marquee signing that will boost their team’s chances this season.

So far, the top six teams have spent a combined £660m to bolster their squads. To what extent will these new arrivals impact their respective clubs and what can we expect from their teams this season?

Manchester City

The Premier League Champions have been more frugal than many expected this summer. Despite their refusal to spend over the odds, one of the Cityzens’ most pressing needs was addressed with the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

For all of Manchester City’s excellence in the EPL last season, winning the title for the fourth time in the last five campaigns and scoring 99 goals, many wondered how much better they would be with a conventional striker to finish off the multitude of chances they created.

Last season, Pep Guardiola’s forwards missed 48 big chances combined, with the chief culprit being Raheem Sterling who missed 13 of them and converted just 17.3% of his shots.

If the early-season form of Haaland is anything to go by, Manchester City fans are in for a treat. If the Norwegian striker can build on the two goals and one assist he already has, the £51m Man City paid to acquire him from Borussia Dortmund will look like very good business indeed.

Kalvin Philips has also joined from Leeds for £50m to replace Fernandinho and provide competition for places to ensure that Rodrigo does not become complacent.

After losing Oleksandr Zinchencko to Arsenal, City completed a deal with Anderlecht for the transfer of young full back, Sergio Gomez after trying, and failing to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Manchester City may yet miss Sterling and Gabriel Jesus who have moved to the country’s capital to join Chelsea and Arsenal respectively. However, the hope is that Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden will thrive with the increased minutes they will get.

So far this season, they’ve already won the two games they played in, scoring six goals and conceding none. Things already look ominous for the other English Premier clubs

Prediction: Manchester City to retain the title.

Liverpool

One of the most compelling reasons to watch the English Premier League in recent years has been the Liverpool-Manchester City rivalry. In the ‘21/22 EPL season, Liverpool finished just a point behind the eventual champions, just like they did three years prior.

This season, the Reds will hope that the transfers they have made are enough to propel them to just their second EPL title in 30 years despite the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The transfers: £85m on forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica. After a rough debut against Manchester United, the Uruguayan forward was mocked on social media. Despite enduring some more abuse after drawing another blank against Crystal Palace, he soon shut his doubters up with a four-star performance against Red Bull Leipzig.

He also scored against Manchester City the first time he faced them in the Community Shield and followed that up with a goal and an assist in his first competitive game for Liverpool. That electric start has been soured somewhat by his naïve dismissal against Crystal Palace on Monday night, however.

If he can build on that early promise, his duel with Haaland to win the Golden Boot and lead their respective teams to EPL glory has a chance to go down in history as one of the best rivalries ever.

Jürgen Klopp has also added an injection of youth and depth to the squad with the acquisition of young duo; right-back, Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season with just two points from two games. Knowing how valuable every point is in a title challenge with Manchester City, their fans will hope they can rediscover their mojo soon, and fast.

Prediction: We expect them to recover challenge Manchester City for the title as usual, but to ultimately end up with second place as a consolation again.

Chelsea

Chelsea fans find themselves in the weird position of having made some good signings but lacking the one crucial signing that instantly raises their team’s ceiling.

In the club’s first post-Abramovich transfer window, new owner, Todd Boehly has made some top-class signings: Sterling is now prowling the Stamford Bridge wings, Kalidou Koulibaly has signed from Napoli and Marc Cucurella is finally a Blue.

Still, you wonder who is going to lead the attack. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have both left the club, Kai Havertz isn’t clinical in front of goal and Raheem Sterling is not a centre forward.

In defence, the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger will surely put more pressure on Thiago Silva’s achy bones.

It’s been hard to get a handle on what kind of team Chelsea is, but one thing has been clear so far; Chelsea will continue to struggle to score this season, especially against the sides that sit deep, if the transfer window slams shut with no reliable centre forward brought in.

Prediction: Fifth place.

Tottenham

Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham has been a breath of fresh air for fans tired of declining standards at the club. The famously feisty manager is already rubbing off on the side, as seen at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

This season, they have strengthened in all areas. Fraser Forster was signed from Southampton to provide cover and much-needed experience off the bench. Clement Lenglet was acquired from Barcelona to give the Italian Coach more options to rotate around. Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence are expected to provide directness and trickery down both flanks from wing-back positions. Yves Bissouma was also signed from Brighton to provide cover and competition for Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg in midfield.

The jewel in the crown of Tottenham’s summer transfer business, however, has been the signing of Richarlison from Everton. The new Spurs forward thrives either down the left or through the middle. Unfortunately, the positions are currently occupied by Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane, who are both considered undroppable by everyone connected to Tottenham.

It causes an interesting conundrum for Tottenham – after being signed for £60m, he has to play. But where? The only available slot when all players are fit is the right forward slot occupied by Dejan Kulusevski who has been a revelation since he joined Tottenham in January.

The number and quality of the signings the Spurs have made points to a title challenge, however some chemistry needs to be found quickly to achieve that. Coaxing a title challenge out of this team for the first time since 2016 will be challenging, but if anyone can pull it off, it would be Antonio Conte.

Prediction: A valiant performance, but ultimately unable to keep pace with City and Liverpool. Tottenham should finish in 3rd place

Arsenal

The Gunners capitulated late last season and lost out on a Champions League spot to bitter rivals, Tottenham, in the final three matchdays of the 2021/22 EPL season.

This season, the Gunners have moved to address that by signing players that suit Arteta’s vision and selling off the players unsuitable for his style of play.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko came in from Manchester City while Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos joined from FC Porto and Sao Paolo respectively. American goalkeeper, Matt Turner also joined from New England Revolution.

The latter two have not played a minute of competitive football yet, but the Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko have already proven instrumental for the Gooners. The Brazilian striker scored two goals and laid on two assists in the last match against Leicester City in a MOTM performance.

Kieran Tierney’s fitness struggles have given Zinchenko a chance to claim the left-back starting spot. William Saliba has also returned from Ligue 1 to claim a starting spot and has looked like a new signing.

Arsenal have started well and if they can establish some consistency, especially against the bottom-half teams, a fourth-place finish is very feasible.

Prediction: Fourth place

Manchester United

Manchester United have simply not made any progress this season, despite the appointment of Erik Ten Hag. In fact, they currently look worse than they did at any point last season with the wounds of last weekend’s humiliation at home against Brentford still fresh.

Currently, Manchester United are just not a cohesive unit. The defence is porous, the midfield unable to keep the ball and the attack out of ideas. And to cap it all off, they have a goalkeeper blatantly unsuited to how Erik Ten Haag likes his teams to play in goal.

The release of the three veterans – Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani has been long overdue. Jesse Lingard has also moved to Nottingham Forest on a free transfer, Andreas Pereira to Fulham and Paul Pogba was also signed by Juventus. Dean Henderson’s exploits for Nottingham Forest must be especially painful, given David De Gea’s poor performances this season already.

Manchester United made three senior signings this summer namely; Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. Of the three, only Malacia has acquitted himself well so far.

Unfortunately for the fans, Manchester United are not behaving like a club that has a plan; as shown by their pursuit of Mauro Icardi, Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic.

A barometer to measure the state of things at the club right now is Cristiano Ronaldo’s desperation to get away from the club.

There is no other way to look at it; Manchester United are a club bereft of quality players, idea, or even the passion needed to tide them through difficult periods, as seen by the increasing protests within their fan base.

Prediction: It’s hard to see how United will make it into the top four this season. With West Ham hot on their heels, even sixth place might be too much to hope for this season. We think they will finish in 7th place

