Premier Records MD, Ejueyitchie, is dead 

The Managing Director of Premier Records Limited  and Premier Music Publishing Company Limited, Mr. Toju Ejueyitchie, is dead.
He died on Friday, January 29, after a brief illness, the company announced in a statement.
The statement, titled: ‘Mr. Toju Ejueyitchie goes home’, reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we the members of the board, management and  staff of Premier Records Limited  and Premier Music Publishing Company Limited announce the demise of our Managing Director, Mr. Toju Ejueyitchie.
“He joined the saints on the 29th of January  2021 after a brief illness.”
It added that the late Ejueyitchie will be buried on Monday, February 22, 2021.

