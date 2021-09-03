Premier Records mourns Victor Uwaifo

Premier Records Limited, the record label that released most of late Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo’s works, has expressed sadness over the demise of the Nigerian music icon.

The record record label a statement, described the late Uwaifor as a “passionate artiste who gave his all in everything he did”.

In the statement, the Special Projects Manager, Mr. Michael Odiong, on behalf of the record label, eulogized the late ‘Joromi’ crooner who was known for his dexterity on the guitar.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the board, management and staff, all Premier records family, we mourn the sad loss of one of the greatest artistes, a scholar and lover of arts, Prof. Sir Victor Efosa Uwaifo (MON).

“He was a passionate artiste who gave his all in everything he did. He was always there for us when we called. All through our over 50 years together as artiste/label, we have had a very smooth working

relationship, even till his death.

“He was a lover of peace and wise in handling his business affairs. As Phillips (W.A) Records, we had the honour of giving him his first major award being a platinum award for the sales of his album released under us. He had gone ahead to win so many national and international awards for his creativity. He was the first ever Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Nigeria as the then Governor of Edo State, Mr. Lucky Igbinedion, found him worthy that he established the ministry for the first time in Nigeria.”

He noted that Uwaifor’s sculptors adorn Benin and his magnificent plane like mansion is still the talk of the town, with a mini museum, a mini park and so many delightful things to see.

“We know his body is gone, but his soul still remains with us. We would like to use this medium to condole with the family and pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.”

