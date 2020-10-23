Premium Pension honours members for embracing mobile app

Premium Pension Limited has rewarded its members across the country who emerged as the first to download the company’s Multichannel Mobile App recently.

A statement by the firm’s Head, Corporate Communications, Aliyu Mohammed Ali, said the initiative was a strategic plan aimed at enhancing customer service and providing premium experience to the company’s esteem members.

He noted that in its determination to actively grow its members’ wealth to enable them embrace their golden years, the firm launched its multi-channel mobile application as part of the revamped technology infrastructure designed to provide Premium Experience to esteem members.

As an indication of embracing the great milestone achieved by the company to serve its customers, Mohammed Bello Saidu, a member, who works with the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, was among the first to download the app.

While Abubakar Saidu, a member with National Board for Arabic & Islamic Studies (NBAIS) in Minna Niger State, was the first to make use of the referral module to introduce a customer to Premium Pension. Also, Razaq Bashiru Ogundimu from Lagos State, Okey Udeh Augustine, Abia State and Omozogie Bright Irene, Edo State were among the people honored by the company for being the first to download and register the Premium Pension Multi-Channel Mobile App.

In their geopolitical zones. While congratulating the recipients of the awards, the Chief Executive Officer, Umar Sanda Mairami, said the recognition was aimed at encouraging “our members as well as the general public to embrace the mobile app as a one stop digital shop for retirement planning and services at all times.

