Premium Pension names Molokwu independent director

In its strategic effort aimed at providing excellent services and repositioning the company to a greater height, the Board of Premium Pension Limited recently appointed Ms. Bennedikter China Molokwu as an Independent Director.

She succeeded the former Independent Director, Professor Nat Ofo, who retired from the board recently after completing his tenure.

A law graduate of the University of Nigeria, Ms. Molokwu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1976 and went on to receive a Masters’ degree in International and Comparative Law (Cum Laude) from Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) and is a certified Balanced Scorecard Professional.

Ms. Molokwu is a distinguished fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoD) and served as the President, Institute of Directors of Nigeria where she is a Council Member.

As a seasoned corporate governance practitioner, she has contributed immensely to the institutionalisation of corporate governance in both public and private sector boards on which she served.

Therefore, her appointment as an independent director on the Board of Premium Pension Limited is expected to deepen the already existing sound corporate governance culture of the company.

The new independent director holds banking and management certificates from various business schools including Harvard Business School, Boston, Wharton School and Manchester Business School.

She is a personal development enthusiast. She attended series of programs from reputable schools, such as Citibank Training Centre, New York, IMD Lausanne and Chicago Booth Business School.

Ms. Molokwu began her ascent on the ladder of corporate leadership from ITT Europe Inc.

Belgium as a Special Assistant to the Director of Planning, then ITT Nigeria Limited. She worked with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) where she was an Executive Director, Credit Swift Limited as the Chief Executive Officer, Triumph Bank Plc as Chairman, Interim Management Committee before finally becoming an independent board consultant.

She served on the Boards of Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited, FCMB Plc and Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited.

She is currently Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, where she chairs the Board Governance Committee; MainOne Cable Company Nigeria Limited, Falcon Corporation Limited, and is presently, Chairman of MainData Nigeria Limited.

The appointment of Ms. Molokwu is in tandem with the strategic focus of the Premium Pension Limited to become the foremost Pension Fund administrator in the country.

She will bring to bear her several years of cumulative experience in banking, legal and financial industry to the board.

Premium Pension is one of the leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in Nigeria with over N1trillion Assets under Management (AuM), a feat achieved by the Company last year without any business combination.

