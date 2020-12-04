Premium Pension partners Bauchi on contributory pension

In line with its business activities, the Board and Management of Premium Pension led by the Chairman Board of Directors, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, at the Government House, recently. The courtesy call was aimed at seeking partnership with the state government for proper pension management.

The chairman was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, and the Executive Director, Business Development North and Strategy Mr. Kabir Ahmed Tijjani. In his remarks during the visit, the Chairman assured the governor that Premium Pension had the requisite expertise in addressing all challenges associated with pension administration in the state. He commended the Bauchi State government for the unparalleled success recorded in the infrastructural development across the state. While speaking during the visit, Mairami expressed his appreciation to the governor for the warm reception.

He presented a proposal to the Bauchi State Government for the management of the state’s employees Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA). He stated that it was in line with the objectives and provisions of Pension Reform Act, 2014 (PRA 2014) as well as Bauchi State Pension Law (when enacted), adding that investment in its people and technology as evidenced in its performance gave Premium Pension an edge over other players in the industry.

The CEO seized the opportunity to reiterate the milestones achieved by the company in the pension industry, and other initiatives deployed to ensure that PPL is positioned as a top tier PFA creating value.

In his speech, Governor Bala Mohammed, stated that he was highly delighted to receive the Premium Pension delegation on behalf of the government and good people of Bauchi State on a very important and auspicious visit. He described the visit as a turning point in terms of pension management and human capital development in the state. The governor expressed the readiness of his administration’s commitment to key into the Contributory Pension Scheme as a sure way of safeguarding the welfare of workers and pensioners.

On this, he affirmed his confidence in Premium Pension to do the good work as it is the beginning of wisdom to go by the national programme. Furthermore, he assured that the mutual partnership between the two bodies would enable his administration free resources from mismanagement for the provision of required social services. Other members of the company’s delegation during the visit comprised some members of the board in the persons of Alhaji Ahmed Almustapha and Dr. Nuru Yakubu, as well as the Company Secretary, Mr. Nasiru Shall, Zonal Head, Zone 11, Mr. Musa Mamman Mandara, and the Business Development team based in Bauchi State.

Like this: Like Loading...