Premium Pension reappoints Mairami as MD

The Board of Directors of Premium Pension Limited has approved the reappointment of Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer for another term, effective January 2, 2022. It will be recalled that Mairami was first appointed in January 2018 for a term of four years. The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved the reappointment. During his first tenure in office, the company recorded a number of achievements. Some of which are atttaiment of Asssts under Mangement (AuM) of over N880 billion, increase in the number of clients to over 750 thousand and deployment of a multi-channel mobile application reputed to be one of the best in the industry and 2 ISO certifications. Mairami is a seasoned banker.

He began his career with the then Habib Nigeria Bank Limited as a Trainee Officer and later joined the then Intercity Bank Plc in 1999, where he served as an Executive Assistant to the Managing Director. He acquired inestimable robust experience having traversed and headed major strategic core banking operations, which comprised Corporate Planning. ; Corporate Promotions; Credit Administration; Training and other aspects of Banking covering Credit Management, Relationship and Branch Management as well as Branch Coordination.

Following the banking reforms of 2004, which led to the marger of Intercity Bank with Eight (8) other banks to form Unity Bank, Mr. Mairami was appointed as the bank’s pioneer head of Human Capital Management. He voluntarilly retired fromm the bank to join the then Legacy Pension Limited as an Executive Director in 2011. Commenting on the development, Mairami said: “We will stay close to our customers and do everything possible to serve them properly; our Customers will be at the beginning, the middle and end of our strategy.”

In the course of his illustrious banking and pension industry career spanning three decades, he attended several prestigious local and international training programs in reputable instititions across the world. The re-appointment of Mairami is in tandem with the strategic focus of Premium Pension Limited to become the foremost pension fund administrator in the Country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...