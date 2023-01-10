News

Premium Pension’s assets under mgt hit N1trn

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Assets Under Management of Premium Pension Limited, has peaked at over N1trillion.

So far, there are now only three PFAs (out of a total of 19) that are in the trillion-naira AUM category.

A statement by the pension fund manager said: “Unique to Premium Pension, however, is the fact that it is the first PFA fully owned by Nigerians that has achieved the over N1 trillion AUM without any form of business combination.

“The company prides itself in being a pacesetter in the pension industry, in several performance metrics. One of such is the attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015 and a second certification from the same BSI in Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 9001 in 2018. Both certifications were renewed in 2021.”

The PFA, with over 775,000 members and over N323billion benefits payout to over 88,000 beneficiaries, since inception, is headquartered in Abuja.

In one of the most important service assessment points i.e. investment returns, the company has consistently remained in the top quartile with the RSA Fund II being one of the best performing, since inception.

“The company has well-trained staff that have remained part of the success story and remain committed to delivering premium experience, across all interaction platforms, to all members,” the statement added.

Commenting on the development, the Board Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, said: “The attainment of N1trillion Assets under Management is a clear manifestation of hard work, which translated into effective management of resources entrusted under the care of our company”.

While appreciating the National Pension Commission for creating the right environment to safeguard pension assets, he further said: “Premium Pension is now in the league of Tier-1 PFAs”.

He appreciated his colleagues on the Board for providing guidance towards attainment of this feat.

He also hailed management and staff for their discipline and professionalism that had continued to see the company grow from
strength to strength. He charged them to remain as seasoned professionals in the pension industry.

While thanking God for the wisdom in creating sound strategies and capacity to remain focused in execution, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, expressed his appreciation to customers who entrusted their retirement savings to Premium Pension Limited.

He said: “This great milestone of having over N1 trillion Assets under Management was achieved through customer patronage and dint of hard work by staff at all levels without any business combination but by adhering to the Company’s Vision of being “the fastest growing top -tier PFA creating value.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Niger by election: Violence, ballot box snatching mar exercise

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Magama/Rijau House of Representatives bye election in Niger State on Saturday has been marred by violence as ballot box snatching, thuggery were the order of the day.   Reports have it that the epic centres of the violence are Ibeto in Magama local government Area and parts of Rijau local government areas where youths […]
News

Former Abia council boss lauds Kalu on empowerment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Local Government Chairman of Aro-Chukwu area of Abia State, Hon. Ike Jones, has eulogized Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia-North at the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for widespread delivery of milestone projects and unprecedented development to the people of Abia North.   Jones, who in a goodwill message posted on his […]
News

Northern elders to Buhari: Act now on Fulani, South-West impasse

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, at the weekend, asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors to act immediately before the country is “set on fire.”   Reacting to the crisis between the Hausa-Fulani and the South West, Baba- Ahmed in a Twitter post on Saturday, said Nigerians living in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica