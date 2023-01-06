Premium Pension’s assets under mgt hit N1trn

Business

The Assets Under Management of Premium Pension Limited, has peaked at over N1trillion. So far, there are now only three PFAs (out of a total of 19) that are in the trillion-naira AUM category. A statement by the pension fund manager said: “Unique to Premium Pension, however, is the fact that it is the first PFA fully owned by Nigerians that has achieved the over N1 trillion AUM without any form of business combination. “The company prides itself in being a pacesetter in the pension industry, in several performance metrics.

One of such is the attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015 and a second certification from the same BSI in Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 9001 in 2018. Both certifications were renewed in 2021.”

The PFA, with over 775,000 members and over N323billion benefits payout to over 88,000 beneficiaries, since inception, is headquartered in Abuja. In one of the most important service assessment points i.e. investment returns, the company has consistently remained in the top quartile with the RSA Fund II being one of the best performing, since inception.

“The company has well-trained staff that have remained part of the success story and remain committed to delivering premium experience, across all interaction platforms, to all members,” the statement added. Commenting on the development, the Board Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, said: “The attainment of N1trillion Assets under Management is a clear manifestation of hard work, which translated into effective management of resources entrusted under the care of our company”. While appreciating the National Pension Commission for creating the right environment to safeguard pension assets, he further said: “Premium Pension is now in the league of Tier-1 PFAs”. He appreciated his colleagues on the Board for providing guidance towards attainment of this feat. He also hailed management and staff for their discipline and professionalism that had continued to see the company grow from strength to strength. He charged them to remain as seasoned professionals in the pension industry. While thanking God for the wisdom in creating sound strategies and capacity to remain focused in execution, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, expressed his appreciation to customers who entrusted their retirement savings to Premium Pension Limited. He said: “This great milestone of having over N1 trillion Assets under Management was achieved through customer patronage and dint of hard work by staff at all levels without any business combination but by adhering to the Company’s Vision of being “the fastest growing top -tier PFA creating value.”

 

