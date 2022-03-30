Premium Pension’s AUM hits N885.05bn

Despite economic challenges in 2021, Premium Pension Limited (PPL) maintained its position as one of the leading Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), growing its assets under management (AUM) by 12.34 per cent. The AUM grew by N97.25 billion to N885.05billion from N787.80billion in 2020, representing a year-on-year growth rate of 12.34 percent, a significant performance relative to industry growth of 9.1 per cent.

Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, Chairman, Board of Directors of Premium Pension Limited, disclosed this at its 17th Annual General Meeting held Monday in Abuja. According to him, the total number of Retirement Savings Account (RSAs) registered in both the public and private sector organizations as at December 31, 2021 stood at 754,888 representing 7.92 per cent of the industry total.

“Of the total RSAs, 453,466 had been funded as at the end of 2021, while the remaining are being engaged for funding,” he reiterated. In terms of revenue, Premium Pension recorded a 8.33 per cent increase to N8.483 billion in 2021 from N7.831billion in 2020, resulting in a profit before tax of N2.999 billion, up by a marginal 1.00 per cent year-onyear, while profit after tax stood at N1.958 billion, a 3.58 per cent decline from previous year levels.

