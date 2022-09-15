Sports

Premium Trust Bank unveils Amusan, Brume as

Posted on

It was with fun and pageantry that one of the newest financial institutions in the country, Premium Trust Bank unveiled two of Nigerians biggest athletes, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume as their Brand Ambassadors. Tobi Amusan in 2022 has blazed several trails culminating in winning the World Championships and creating a new World Record in the Women 100m hurdles, first for any Nigerian living or dead, while Brume has been consistent since winning a bronze medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo before further medals at the World Indoors, World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. Speaking at the unveiling, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said the two athletes signpost the future of the country’s athletics.

He also called on corporate organisations and individuals not to wait until the athletes are crowned champions before associating with them, they should invest with them when they are young. “These athletes never relent, always thrive, consistent in their performances,” the minister said.

“Even on the big stage, they knew they had it in them and they never stopped and when the time came, they showed up big time, they showed up for themselves first having done the sacrifices, gone through the discipline, because if you have talents and you don’t add discipline to it, you cannot excel.” Also speaking at the unveiling, the MD/CEO of the bank, Emmanuel Emefienim, said the major goal of the bank was to support growth hence the maxim ‘Together for Growth’.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

