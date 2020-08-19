Premium: Universal Insurance records 100% growth

Universal Insurance Plc, one of the old generation insurance underwriting firms, has achieved over 100 per cent of gross written premium in the first half of the business year, 2020. The company, despite the effect of COVID-19, has generated income within the period well above what it recorded during the same period in 2019 and over the total income generated in the 2019 business year.

A review of the half year financial results for the year 2020 uploaded by the company via the Issuers Portal of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, revealed a whopping N2.2billion gross written premium in the first half of 2020 as against N1.2billion recorded within the same period in 2019.

The results also show a profit after tax of N209 million, thereby recovering from a loss position of N173 million recorded within the same period in 2019. Commenting on the result, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Ben Ujoatuonu, said the insurance firm was rated among the top firms in Nigeria in terms of effective communication with clients online during the pandemic as published by Alexa Rating agency. According to Ujoatuonu, the summary of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, showed that the top line grew marginally and showed a recovery from a loss position of N47million in 2018 in profit after tax as against N65million in 2019. The balance sheet also showed a significant improvement in performance as the non-life insurer showed strength by reducing its liabilities from N3.4 billion in 2018 down to N1.7billion in 2019, implying that the company, in its bid to meet the recapitalisation agenda, is forging head-on to meet the statutory requirement long before the final whistle is blown.

He further stated that by this performance, the company had already achieved 71 per cent of the first segment of its recapitalisation plans, which is way above the 50 per cent mark set by NAICOM. The company’s shareholders’ fund, however, dropped from N9.4billion in 2018 to N8.3billion in 2019 while the assets’ value decreased from N12.8billion in 2018 to N10billion in 2019. “For 2019 our topline was better than what we had in 2018 even though it was marginal, but it showed levels of improvement from what we had in 2018.

“Our results for 2018 showed a loss of about N47million but we recorded N65million profit in 2019. Also, our balance sheet showed a significant reduction in our negative retained earnings. It moved from N2.1billion in 2018 down to N1.7billion in 2019. “What this also means is that we have improved our capital as required by NAICOM in its recapitalisation programme.

