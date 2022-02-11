Prenatal ultrasound could spot early autism signs – Study

Routine ultrasound scans during the second trimester can spot early indications of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), paving the way for early intervention. These are the results of a new study by researchers at Ben Gurion University and Soroka Medical Centre. The study was published last month in the peer-reviewed journal, ‘Brain’, and will be discussed at the annual Israeli Meeting for Autism Research, scheduled for later this month.

“Prenatal ultrasound is an excellent tool to study abnormal foetal development as it is frequently used to monitor foetal growth and identify foetal anomalies throughout pregnancy,” the researchers wrote. Researchers from the Azrieli National Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopment Research spotted anomalies in the heart, kidneys and head in 30 per cent of cases where the child later developed ASD, the university said in a statement.

