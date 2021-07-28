Preparations for 2021 Nigeria Cup gather momentum

As preparation for this year’s edition of the annual Nigeria Cup gathers momentum, there are indications that the 2021 edition of the annual competition will be as interesting as ever.

Already, an organising committee headed by the Chief Executive Officer of CMCL Golf Tours Limited, Frank Igbene has been put in place.

The committee is saddled with the task of raising funds and executing plans for the weeklong competition.

The Nigeria Cup is an annual event put in place by the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 to celebrate the nations Independence anniversary. Since its debut in 1997, the event has held consistently until 2020, when it was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemics.

Despite the cancelled edition, the Nigeria Cup has grown to become one of the most sought after competition in the Nigeria Golf Calendar even as organizers say this year’s edition, is returning better and bigger

