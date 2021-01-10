Faith

Prepare for last days

The days are evil and at the same time drawing to the end; every man notwithstanding how highly or lowly placed, is daily stepping towards his or her own grave hence the person’s last days. Every individual at any point in time should therefore be in preparation for the last days, the end of all things.

 

The Bible makes it clear to us the last days are coming and goes ahead to itemize the signs that will usher in the end of all things.

 

In Matthew 24:3-6 the Bible says, And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

 

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

 

In preparation for the end of all things one must be careful and watch out for the signs of end time so as not to be taken by surprise and unprepared when the trumpet shall sound. In the same Matthew 24:13-14, the word of God says, But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come. If the current happenings all over the  world is anything to go by, the last days are fast approaching.

There are wars in almost every parts of the world including Nigeria. Nations and even tribes or ethnic groups are fighting against another.

 

There are violent attacks of killing of innocent people and kidnapping in various parts of the world. These are evidently the events marking the end of the age. The gospel has been preached all over the world.

 

It is difficult presently to say of any nation where gospel has not been preached although not all people have accepted the gospel; but all have heard about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

 

Acceptance is completely a different ball game.

In 2nd Timothy 3:1-5, the Bible says, This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.

2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,

3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,

4 Traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;

5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.

 

 

The above scripture shall be the characteristics of many people towards the last days. The false prophets and preachers will occupy the public preaching arena. People who will breach contracts, lay false accusations against neighbours, friends and colleagues will be everywhere, they at the same time make jest of good people bringing discouragement to these heavenly minded people. There will be many of them acting as agents of the Devil to deceive as many people as possible.

 

The Bible has one piece of advice to all Christians and that is to turn away and avoid such people completely.

 

The Bible in 2nd Thessalonians 2:3-4, Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;

4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

 

The appearance of the man of sin who opposes God in all things will usher in the end of all things. God wants all to repent and avoid all sinful activities.

Be patient to the end and salvation shall be your portion in Jesus name.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

