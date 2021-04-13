Prepare to meet your ancestors, if you join Ebubeagu to spy on ESN, IPOB warns

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anybody joining the newly formed South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life.

This was contained in a statement signed by spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful and obtained electronically by our correspondent.

The separatist group regretted that the governors of the South-East belatedly announced the formation of security outfit without anything on ground – neither men nor equipment – raising the suspicion that they were pressured to establish the security outfit.

The statement reads in part: “Whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN. They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.

“Any other security outfit formed in South-East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit.

“Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It’s already late.”

