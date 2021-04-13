Metro & Crime

Prepare to meet your ancestors, if you join Ebubeagu to spy on ESN, IPOB warns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anybody joining the newly formed South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life.
This was contained in a statement signed by spokesman of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful and obtained electronically by our correspondent.
The separatist group regretted that the governors of the South-East belatedly announced the formation of security outfit without anything on ground – neither men nor equipment – raising the suspicion that they were pressured to establish the security outfit.
The statement reads in part: “Whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN. They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.
“Any other security outfit formed in South-East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit.
“Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It’s already late.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Bandits riding on over 50 motorcycles on Saturday night attacked Kaya village I Kaduna State and killed at least 18 people. The attackers also burnt 11 shops and five vehicles. The invasion led to pandemonium in the village as residents fled in different directions. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: 5 govs, 6 monarchs converge on Ibadan, call for end to open grazing

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Six top traditional rulers from the Southwest states, as well as, five governors yesterday converged on the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan and deliberated on the security situation in the region. The governors in attendance included: Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) who were hosted by […]
Metro & Crime

Lecturer, twin brothers convicted for Internet fraud

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi On

A High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has convicted a lecturer at the state College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdullahi Opashola, and twin brothers – Taiye and Kehinde Adebayo – for impersonation and internet fraud. Opashola and the twin brothers were prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica