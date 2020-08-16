Prepare to meet your God

By tomorrow, our children and wards in the exit class in Senior Secondary School will be entering to write their last examinations for award of certificates for successful completion of their academic pursuit in those levels of their education while those in the universities, other tertiary institutions and even the younger ones in primary schools will commence theirs later. In accordance with their levels based on the degrees and certificates in pursuit, they have spent between three and six years in preparation for these examinations.

The students and pupils who in the course of these years of study were regular in attendance to classroom teachings, did their private studies by reading their books and notes will enter the examination halls with confidence and come out in flying colours when the results will be released. While those who played truancy, were engaging themselves in cultism thereby failed to make proper preparation will not come out with good results.

Everything worth doing under the heaven and even above needs adequate preparation. Every individual on this planet earth must one day meet with his God, his or her creator to give account of his life here on earth. We all need to prepare for that meeting. It is for the essence of that preparation to meet with our God the Bible say in Amos 4:12,

“Therefore thus will I do unto thee, O Israel: and because I will do this unto thee, prepare to meet thy God, O Israel.”

The preparation for meeting our God is a life time project and a continuous process till one transit to eternity. In his first advent to the world, our Lord Jesus Christ laid the foundation for our meeting with him by charging everyone to repent and accept Jesus Christ as Lord and saviour adding that the kingdom of God is at hand. Hence in Matthew 4:17, the Bible says, “From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”

The first step towards the preparation for meeting our God is repentance, accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour the allowing the spirit of God to guide and lead one’s life. Whoever hopes of meeting with his God must repent from his sins, throwing away the old self to take up a new lifestyle in Christ.

The reward of meeting with God as his child, a repented son or daughter who has done well is entering into the joy of everlasting life in heaven, a comfortable place that is not comparable to any city in this earth.

In the course of his earthly ministry, our Lord Jesus Christ told his disciples in John 14:1-3, saying, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.2 In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.

3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” For the people honestly in preparation to meet with their creator Jesus Christ has left a standing promise of going to prepare a place for them.

Heaven is a prepared place for prepared people. In 1st Corinthians 2:9, the Bible says, “But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” Heaven the final abode of the saints where the disciples of Jesus Christ will meet with the creator is indeed a beautiful city.

Whoever desires to be there to meet with his God must repent of his sins, live holy and righteous life by purging himself of all kind of wickedness. He or she by the grace of God will eventually be in heaven.

