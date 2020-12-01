Prepare to reposition public service, Sanwo-Olu, HOS task workers

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SAnwo- Olu and the state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Monday charged public service, especially those in the employ of the state government to prepare for the future challenges and demands in order to reposition public service.

The duo, who spoke at the 42nd National Council on Establishment meeting held in Lagos, said thatchallengesof the COVID-19 pandemic had also afforded the government the privilege of stepping up servicedeliverystrategywith thedeploymentof technology as a key driver.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and ENDSARS protests, the state was still committed to ensuring that serving and retired Public Servants in Lagos State were deservedly compensated and appreciated for their meritorious services.

Harping on the need for Nigerian public servants to be innovative and prepare for the future of public service, the Lagos HOS, Muri- Okunola said that it was imperative that all workers recognise the critical importance of updating our rules and guidelines in tandem with emerging knowledge, skills and competences.

He said: “As someone once said, 75% of the skills set that would define the highest paying jobs in 15-20 years from today are, probably, not in existence yet. This simply implies that the Civil Service must prepare for the future of work.

As the bedrock of public administration, the Public Service must constantly renew and update itself, without which it would fail in its unique mandate of implementing Government’s policies, programmes and projects.

“This meeting therefore clearly provides an excellent opportunity for the Council on Establishments (NCE) to re-align and update relevant aspects of the Schemes of Service in line with emerging realities in both academia and in the actual workplace. In this undertaking, it is your individual and collective insights and robust inputs that would drive the process of improving service delivery in all the Civil/ Public Services in the Federation.”

Justifying why workers must also be dynamic in delivering public service, Muri- Okunola said that the world was more dynamic today than ever before.

He added that the pace of change was unbelievably fast and it was inevitable that the future of work itself would be significantly determined by emerging technologies.

“What has become clear is that yesterday’s skills have proved inadequate in addressing today’s issues and there is no gainsaying that today’s knowledge and skills may not be sufficient in confronting tomorrow’s challenges,” he added

