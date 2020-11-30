Metro & Crime

Prepare to reposition public service, Sanwo-Olu, HOS task workers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

….As Lagos holds 42nd NCE Meeting

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SAnwo-Olu and the state Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola Monday charged public service, especially those in the employ of the state government to prepare for the future challenges and demands in order to reposition public service.
The duo said, who spoke at the 42nd National Council on Establishment meeting held in Lagos, said that challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic had also afforded the government the privilege of stepping up service delivery strategy with the deployment of technology as a key driver.
Governor Sanwo-Olu said that in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and ENDSARS protests, the state is still committed to ensuring that serving and retired Public Servants in Lagos State are deservedly compensated and appreciated for their meritorious services.
Harping on the need for Nigerian public servants to be innovative and prepare for the future of public service, the Lagos HOS, Muri-Okunola said that it is imperative that all workers recognise the critical importance of updating our rules and guidelines in tandem with emerging knowledge, skills and competences.
He said: “As someone once said, 75% of the skills set that would define the highest paying jobs in 15-20 years from today are, probably, not in existence yet. This simply implies that the Civil Service must prepare for the future of work. As the bedrock of public administration, the Public Service must constantly renew and update itself, without which it would fail in its unique mandate of implementing government’s policies, programmes and projects.
“This meeting therefore clearly provides an excellent opportunity for the Council on Establishments (NCE) to re-align and update relevant aspects of the Schemes of Service in line with emerging realities in both academia and in the actual workplace. In this undertaking, it is your individual and collective insights and robust inputs that would drive the process of improving service delivery in all the Civil/ Public Services in the federation.”
Justifying why workers must also be dynamic in delivering public service, Muri-Okunola said that the world is more dynamic today than ever before and change is the only constant.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, commended the Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos State for the show of hospitality and readiness at all time to welcome this kind of meeting anytime they are called upon.
In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishment and Pension, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye, on behalf of the delegates applauds the Lagos State Head of Service, Muri-Okunola, who also doubles as the host for his magnanimity and effort in securing executive approval for the conference.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom records remarkable progress in food sufficiency – Ememobong

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following massive investment by the Akwa Ibom State government in the agricultural sector, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has hinted that the state has made remarkable progress towards food sufficiency and other staple food production. The commissioner made this known recently while fielding questions from newsmen in Uyo, the state […]
Metro & Crime

Travellers groan as trailer breaks billboard on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Motorists were held up for several hours in gridlock on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway as a truck carrying granite rammed into a giant billboard board, thereby halting vehicular movement. For over four hours, motorists were helpless on the everbusy expressway as the billboard broke into two and fell on the highway with the truck. The […]
Metro & Crime

Court rejects Wadume, others’ bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the bail applications filed by the alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, and six others. The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, however, ordered the accused to be immediately moved from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: