Prepare to reposition public service, Sanwo-Olu, HOS task workers

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SAnwo-Olu and the state Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola Monday charged public service, especially those in the employ of the state government to prepare for the future challenges and demands in order to reposition public service.

The duo said, who spoke at the 42nd National Council on Establishment meeting held in Lagos, said that challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic had also afforded the government the privilege of stepping up service delivery strategy with the deployment of technology as a key driver.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and ENDSARS protests, the state is still committed to ensuring that serving and retired Public Servants in Lagos State are deservedly compensated and appreciated for their meritorious services.

Harping on the need for Nigerian public servants to be innovative and prepare for the future of public service, the Lagos HOS, Muri-Okunola said that it is imperative that all workers recognise the critical importance of updating our rules and guidelines in tandem with emerging knowledge, skills and competences.

He said: “As someone once said, 75% of the skills set that would define the highest paying jobs in 15-20 years from today are, probably, not in existence yet. This simply implies that the Civil Service must prepare for the future of work. As the bedrock of public administration, the Public Service must constantly renew and update itself, without which it would fail in its unique mandate of implementing government’s policies, programmes and projects.

“This meeting therefore clearly provides an excellent opportunity for the Council on Establishments (NCE) to re-align and update relevant aspects of the Schemes of Service in line with emerging realities in both academia and in the actual workplace. In this undertaking, it is your individual and collective insights and robust inputs that would drive the process of improving service delivery in all the Civil/ Public Services in the federation.”

Justifying why workers must also be dynamic in delivering public service, Muri-Okunola said that the world is more dynamic today than ever before and change is the only constant.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, commended the Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos State for the show of hospitality and readiness at all time to welcome this kind of meeting anytime they are called upon.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishment and Pension, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye, on behalf of the delegates applauds the Lagos State Head of Service, Muri-Okunola, who also doubles as the host for his magnanimity and effort in securing executive approval for the conference.

