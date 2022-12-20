Preparing for low-key Christmas

Christmas Day is usually celebrated with a lot of fun, pomp and grandeur. However, there are indications that this year’s edition might be different for several reasons. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Christmas Day, December 25, is a special day, especially for children. It is a day they look forward to, not only because of the rice, stew and chicken that will be very plenty, but the new clothes carnival that come with the celebrations. In fact, for some, without these elements, there is no Christmas. Children from Christian homes would crave for new clothes to wear to the church service and later to parade around visiting friends and relatives. In order to ensure that this tradition is preserved, patents and guardians begin early to look for money to shop for the latest outfits, shoes, handbags, wristwatches for their children. Most parents are aware that aside from food and drinks, the display of colourful attire by the children and even adults has always been a major highlight of the day with everyone trying to outshine the other. Years back Many years ago, the Christmas season was always filled with activities. It is a holiday an a period for leisure, entertainment and family picnics. The chains of restaurants, bars and beauty salons are constantly busy as people seek fun and pleasure. But this year might be one of those exceptions. The economy, though out of recession after the corona virus pandemic (COVID 19), many businesses and livelihoods are yet to fully recover. At the moment many parents and guardians are struggling to recover from the recent drain on their incomes when the schools were reopened in September and they had to cough out huge sums of money to buy book and pay school fees for the children. There is therefore, some disquiet among families as to what would become of the usual preparations for Christmas. Inside Abuja paid a visit to Nyanya market to feel the pulse of the people on preparations for Christmas. Parents A young woman who identified herself as Uchena Grace said this year’s Christmas would be a very special one. “This a very special Christmas, I must say, but in all I am grateful to God for keeping us in one accord as a family. I usually buy two sets of clothes for my children for Christmas, but a whole lot has happened this year. I managed to get one set for my girls, but as I speak now, I have not gotten any clothes for my son and the day is almost here,” she said. Another parent who did not give her name, told inside Abuja that she was more concerned about what members of her family will eat rather than buying Christmas clothes. According to her, new clothes is a luxury for now. “My children still have good clothes from the previous Christmas. I will just iron the clothes for them to use on Christmas day because my focus for now is their survival first. When things get stabilized a bit, we will get new clothes for them,” she said. Sombre feelings Rebecca Atabor, a mother of two said that rather than spending on Christmas clothes, she will reserve the money to pay her children’s school fees in January 2021. “I have two children and as a mother, I try to prioritise their needs because they are still children. If I buy new clothes for them, it will not make any significant change aside the feeling that they are wearing new clothes which is also good. But to avoid January pressure, I will keep the money for their school fees. They are resuming first week of January and that means another payment of fees,” Atabor said. However, Emma Sunday, said buying of Christmas clothes for his children is a tradition that cannot be broken no matter the circumstances the family finds itself. “My children’s happiness means a lot to me so I will not trade it for anything, not even to the weak Nigerian economy. “I could remember how I felt when I was much younger; my parents bought Christmas clothes for all of us until we turned 18 and till date that I’m married with children my parents still send me money for Christmas. So, I don’t see any reason to deprive the little children what I have been enjoying since childhood,” she said. However, the children have diverse opinions about the situation of things in the build up to Christmas celebrations. Chisom, a girl of five years, told inside Abuja that her mummy said she would not be buying new clothes for them at Christmas neither are they traveling to the village. When asked how she feels about her mum’s decision, she confessed that she was not happy that they did not buy new clothes for them as her friends already have something new to wear on Christmas day. Emmanuel Peter whose birthday is December 13, said his mum hid his birthday clothes for him to use for Christmas. Fashion and beauty Roseline Makoji, who works at a fashion factory in Abuja, said she had noticed that the business was witnessing a downturn as there were less orders and of course less deliveries this Christmas compared to the past years. “As a factory, we always have something to work on but festive seasons are usually our busiest times.

We are still working, but not as hectic as it was last year. Mawedo Idah, CEO of Maweestiches, told Inside Abuja that this Christmas is the worst so far, in terms of patronage. “This is the worst Christmas I have ever had because as at this time last year, I knew what was in my account and the loads of work I had in my company. As early as December 15th last year, I had already stopped collecting clothes from customers, but here I am making calls to my clients to bring their fabrics for sewing on 19th of December,” he said. Mindset differs Egbo Ugona, who deals on children’s clothes confirmed the poor level of patronage this year. “The level of patronage this year is so poor, lots of my goods are stocked in there. I’m even willing to sell at discounted rate but people are not buying them. I’m pained because I recently went to the market and bought those goods at very costly prices so, if I don’t sell them at Christmas season when is the better time to sell them?” Chief Executive officer of Tina Beauty World, Justina James, said she was still hopeful to have good patronage before Christmas. “We still have some days to Christmas and some persons don’t like making their hair early apart from those that are traveling. So we are still hopeful that our customers will come for hair dressing as soon as December salary is paid because some persons are already coming to book appointments already” she said. Mathar Ibrahim, a young salon owner said it’s too early to say what patronage is like because normally people make their hair at the end of the month. ” So, we are still waiting to see what will happen. Although, as at this time last yea, we were already having a good level of patronage” said Ibrahim.

