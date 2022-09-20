Preparing Nigerian graduates for today’s jobs

Due to the challenges posed by mass unemployment in Nigeria, there is a deliberate attempt to reverse the trend by equipping graduates with requisite skills in addition to their paper qualifications. REGINA OTOKPA reports.

It has been observed that one of the major factors fuelling the prevailing high unemployment rate in the country has been the lack of basic skills among Nigerian graduates.

This skill gap makes them unfit for the growing competitive and dynamic labour market of the 21st century. This was the assertion of stakeholders during the launch of the Graduate Employability Skills (GES) programme initiated by the TerraSkills Learning Limited. The programme which was conceived with the aim of imparting on the young graduates the requisite workplace innovation and skills to enhance their productivity and meet the demands of their employers. The launch of the programme which took place in Abuja, drew the attendance of several dignitaries from various fields. Top personalities at the event included the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy Senate Chief Whip, Sen Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Senator representing Gombe South, Amos Bulus Kilawangs; Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Aminu Mohammed; Chairman TerraSkills, Mr. Adam Isa Badamasi; General Manager TerraSkills, Prince Donald Ejieke Oguwa amongst others. The programme In an opening address the company’s Business Development Man- ager, Folade Olaitan outlined the various courses to be offered during the one month duration of the programme. Folade explained that most Nigerian graduates lacked the skills required by employers to meet up with the current demands of the private sectors. According to her, over 300 courses are to be offered under the TerraSkills Career Advancement programme with over 70 facilitators drawn from various organisations in the private sector. Some of the courses include Job Primers Recruitment Solution, Digital Literacy Skills, Terranovation Hub, TerraSkills Mentorship Services , Counselling Services, TerraSkills for Enterprise, TerraSkills for Family and TerraSkills for Kids. General Manager, TerraSkills, Prince Donald harped on the objective of the GES programme which he said was aimed at the challenges associated with unemployment and dearth of skills among young Nigerian graduates. He lamented that there has been a geometric progression in the number of jobless graduates in the country and urged all stakeholders to work towards reversing the trend. “The unemployment rate is increasing in a geometric progression. According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the unemployment rate rose to 33.3 % in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 27.1 % in the second quarter of the same year. This simply means that over 26 million young Nigerians are currently unemployed. Can this explain the high rate of crime and insecurity in our nation?” Donald questioned. He said that unemployment being a national challenge is the main area Terraskills has chosen to proffer its homegrown solutions. “We believe that until the majority of our young people are actively engaged in meaningful employment and business ventures, the nation will continue to bleed. This is why the GES Programme is offering young people an opportunity to reclaim their lives, careers and future,” he said. The trainees Addressing the trainees, Donald disclosed that during the training srssions, they will be learning about the different innovative initiatives through planned activities, seminars, simulations, role-plays, discussions, lectures, field works, indoor and outdoor events. They will also be involved in group and team projects where they will be able to get hands-on experiences. He emphasised that these learning journeys will help the trainees grow to be smarter and more productive at the workplace. Degree certificates not enough Chief host of the event and Senate Chief Whip, Kalu aligned with the notion that lack of properly trained and skilled graduates who have capacity to fit into the competitive labour market was largely responsible for the high rate of unemployment in the country. Kalu urged Nigerians not to blame President Muhammadu Buhari or the national assembly over the high rate of unemployment, stating that many graduates in the labour market were not groomed properly. According to Kalu, some lecturers in tertiary institutions in the country were also not properly in tune with the current demands of the Labour market and this has also contributed to the churning out of unproductive graduates. “We should not blame President Muhammadu Buhari or the National Assembly over the high rate of unemployment in the country which is causing insecurity. I’ve been a governor so I know what I am talking about. “Most of our graduates are not properly trained for the jobs. Going to the university is not enough because most of these lecturers don’t even know what they are teaching you. I became an entrepreneur before I went into politics and I am still the chief adviser of my companies that employ over 13,000 people. “Training is the key. No human being is perfect. Government is not perfect, the private sector cannot be perfect. What you should do is to take the good and throw away the bad. Knowledge assessment “No knowledge is a waste. Even now, I want to leave the comfort of my office and go to the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and study. I won’t mind being a student with you here at TerraSkills because studies are important,” Kalu stated. Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sabi Abdullahi, who is also the founder of TerraSkills, said it took them three years of research to come up with the graduate skills training programme. “This is not about making money, but about developing human capital. Many graduates don’t have the skills. I’ve told the staff that anyone that is not trainable, after two weeks, his money should be refunded because he or she doesn’t have a place here. “The essence is to improve the productivity of companies in Nigeria. We also want to help reduce the number of graduates without jobs in the country. We will continue to equip the graduates with the necessary skills to fit into the job environment. Also speaking, the representative of the Director General (DG) of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Aminu Mohammed, said TarraSkills is replicating what they are doing at the ITF, adding that they will ensure they continue to make Nigerian youths employable.

