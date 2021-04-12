Business

Presco reports 37% growth for FY’20 PAT

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Presco Plc has posted 37 per cent increase in profit after tax for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

 

According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the audited financial result for the financial year showed profit after tax of N5.263 billion from N3.838 billion recorded in 2019, accounting for a growth of 37 per cent.

 

Profit before tax stood at N8.690 billion in 2020 from N6.059 billion a year earlier, representing an increase of 43.42 per cent. Revenue equally grew to N23.891 billion during the period under review from N19.723 billion in 2019, amounting for an increase of 21 per cent. Presco posted 56.40 per cent increase in profit after tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

 

The unaudited financial result for the nine months showed profit after tax of N5.03 billion from N3.22 billion recorded in 2019, accounting for a growth of 56.40 per cent.

 

Profit before tax stood at N6.577 billion in 2020 from N4.356 billion  year earlier, representing an increase of 50.98 per cent.

 

Revenue equally grew to N18.917 billion during the period under review from N15.197 billion in 2019, amounting for an increase of 24.48 per cent while cost of sales stood at N6.999 billion from N5.836 billion in 2019.

 

Presco posted 70.55 per cent increase in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2020.

 

According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the unaudited financial result for the half year showed profit after tax of N4.390 billion from N2.574 billion recorded in 2019, accounting for a growth of 70.55 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N5.770 billion in 2020 from N3.440 billion a year earlier, representing an increase of 67.73 per cent.

 

Revenue equally grew to N13.458 billion during the period under review from N10.404 billion in 2019, amounting for an increase of 29.35 per cent while cost of sales stood at N4.416 billion from N3.560 billion in 2019. Presco posted 15.88 per cent drop in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 30, 2020.

 

The unaudited financial result for the first quarter showed profit after tax of N1.800 billion from N2.140 billion recorded in 2019, accounting for a drop of 15.88 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N2.353 billion in 2020 from N2.576 billion a year earlier, representing a decline of 8.66 per cent.

 

Revenue equally declined to N5.375 billion during the period under review from N5.506 billion in 2019, amounting for a decrease of 2.38 per cent while cost of sales stood at N4.199 billion from N4.382 billion in 2019.

 

Presco, a palm-oil processing firm listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, recently signed a partnership deal with Edo State government to develop high yielding oil palm seeds in the state.

 

The project is part of the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP). Details: Vandebeeck explained that the deal would enable his company to develop smallholder oil palm farms using technology.

 

This, he said, was why Presco was contracted as the company has a technology of multiplying seeds, called in-vitro culture. Presco boss disclosed that the company plans to create a special company in Nigeria for the propagation and distribution of high yielding planting materials.

 

He said that Edo was regarded as a first choice location because of its ease of doing business as well as friendly government policies and hospitality in the state.

 

Speaking on the partnership, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, stated that the development of the high-yielding seeds was necessary to make the business more profitable for farmers as oil palm had a long gestation period.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender plans to raise $300m senior notes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has notified the investing public that its subsidiary, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, is seeking to raise capital from the international debt capital market through the issuance of $300 million senior notes, pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulations.   […]
Business

Gas price hike looms as aggregation firm reviews template

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

ENVISAGE   Participants envisage review would help expedite the execution of Gas Sale Aggregation Agreements by operators   The Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria Limited has declared all agreements being used in Nigeria’s gas market would be reviewed, heightening fear of gas price hike at the domestic market.   The review, GACN said in a […]
Business

Bitcoin hits record high above $43,000 after Tesla investment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bitoin hit a record-high above $43,000 on Monday after electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the digital currency. Bitcoin hit $43,725.51 around 1300 GMT, before cooling slightly to $42,352. The cryptocurrency is up around 50 percent since the start of the year. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica