Presco targets N28.24bn turnover in Q3’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Presco Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N28.244 billion turnover for the third quarter of 2021. In Q3 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the firm also projected to rake in N15.831 billion for profit before tax and N12.341 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period.

Its projection for cost of sales stood at N7.490 billion. Presco posted 37 per cent increase in profit after tax for the full year ended December 31, 2020. According to a report obtained from NGX, the audited financial result for the financial year showed profit after tax of N5.263 billion from N3.838 billion recorded in 2019, accounting for a growth of 37 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N8.690 billion in 2020 from N6.059 billion a year earlier, representing an increase of 43.42 per cent.

Revenue equally grew to N23.891 billion during the period under review from N19.723 billion in 2019, amounting for an increase of 21 per cent. Presco posted 56.40 per cent increase in profit after tax for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The unaudited financial result for the nine months showed profit after tax of N5.03bn from N3.22 billion recorded in 2019, accounting for a growth of 56.40 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N6.577 billion in 2020 from N4.356 billion a year earlier, representing an increase of 50.98 per cent. Revenue equally grew to N18.917 billion during the period under review from N15.197 billion in 2019, amounting for an increase of 24.48 per cent while cost of sales stood at N6.999 billon from N5.836 billion in 2019. Presco posted 70.55 per cent increase in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2020. According to a report obtained from the NGX, the unaudited financial result for the half year showed profit after tax of N4.390 billion from N2.574 billion recorded in 2019, accounting for a growth of 70.55 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N5.770 billion in 2020 from N3.440 billion a year earlier, representing an increase of 67.73 per cent.

