Present govt worst in Nigeria's history –PDP Govs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, yesterday described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as the worst so far in Nigeria’s history.

The forum said that following the worsening insecurity in parts of Nigeria, life has not only become cheap under the All Progressives Congress (APC), the current administration has brought nothing, but trauma and shame to Nigeria in the past seven years.

 

Director General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, made these assertions while reacting to the positionof thePresidencyon criticisms from the main opposition party on the recent terrorist attacks in Kaduna State.

In astatementmadeavailableto the media, Maduabum challenged the presidency to address the issues raised by the PDP in their communiqué of March 23, instead of its “infantile” attack on them.

 

He noted that presidential spokespersonMallamGarba Shehu refused to respond to the N788 billion deduction fromtheNigeriaNationalPetroleum Corporation(NNPC) own chosen projects without recourse to the Federation Account.

The Presidency, Maduabum said, has also kept mum on the deduction of N8.3 billion monthly for rehabilitation of refineries in Nigeria that do not work, as well as the scandal in the petroleumsubsidythatgulps trillions of naira yearly without accountability and value for money.

He stated that between 2012 and2021, thesumof N7.6 trillion has been withheld by NNPC from the Federal Account, while about 18 federation revenue agencies have refused to remit funds to the Federation Account, which it said, is in breach of the constitution.

The Forum wondered how pointing out the deteriorating state of affairs in Nigeria could amount to “influencing ethnic and religious tensions” they were accused of by the presidency.

“The presumption is that we can talk as much as we want, since power resides in the presidency, we can do nothing. “But there will be a day for accounting.

There will be a day of reckoning. When that day comes, arrogance of power willnotavailtheperpetrator of these serial acts of theftof Nigeria’spatrimony,” the statement warned.

The forum noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has created a lot of problems for the average citizen due to his lack of capacity in themanagementof Nigeria’s diversity.

“UnderAPC’ssevenyears rule, Nigerians no longer trust one another; ethnic and religious differences are not properly managed. All our fault lines are exposed and exacerbated,” he said.

According to Maduabum, life has become so cheap in Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress (APC), pointing that the recent attacks in Kaduna have brought trauma and shame to Nigeria.

 

