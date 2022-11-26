Politics

Present state of economy worrisome, challenging – Atiku

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has bemoaned the current state of the Nigerian economy, and said facts available dictate whether the nation should continue with the present reality or move far away from it.

Atiku, who spoke in Lagos at an interactive meeting with leaders of corporate Nigeria, noted that data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) continuously show that the nation is declining in critical sectors of the productive areas of the economy.

A statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, quoted the former vice president of saying that the NBS report that 133 million Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, “means that more than 60 percent of our people are not just poor, but equally lack access to education and good healthcare.”

He noted that his engagement with the private sector was to forge partnership with corporate leaders and seek their intervention in reversing the trend.

 

