Preserving Ehugbo culture through masquerades

Ancient belief

Masquerades represent societal characters. The characters of individuals in the society are represented through masked festival celebration. Masquerades are traditional events involving masked dancers.

Masquerades perform either to embody a spirit, to call on ancestors, or for entertainment. In Afikpo otherwise known as Ehugbo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the people have rich cultures that have been with them since their existence.

These cultures are usually celebrated with masquerades that make them unique and different from their neighbours. Some of these masquerades are; Okumpko Eze Lugulu, Akpoha -Ngodo Ojeogwu among others.

These masquerades are cherished by the people of the area and some white men who naturalized in the ancient city. These white men promoted the culture of Ehugbo and documented them which has preserved the cultures and prevented them from extinction in the wake of modernization and Christianity which has killed other cultures in the society.

Okumkpo masquerade

Okumkpo is a masquerade that uses humour, irony, exaggeration or ridicule to expose and criticize people’s stupidity or vices. Okum- kpo masquerade’s performance in Afikpo is a seasonal performance that takes place in dry season usually in November through January, depending on when it is billed to perform and the readiness of the group involved. According to Dr. Bismarck Unya, a culture expert from Afikpo, Okumkpo masquerade is not a one person affair performance. The entire society is involved ranging from the leading vocalists to the drummers and the dancers. He noted that Okumkpo is not an exclusive masquerade that only few or one person performs, adding that the masquerade is highly inclusive and as such, almost all the male initiates participate in the preparation and stage performance.

Unya, a University Lecturer said Okumkpo has different variety which he listed as; Nnade Okumkpo, Orii Okumkpo, Otaka Ekpa Okumkpo, Okumkpo Omaewa, Agbogho Okumkpo, Odawa Okumkpo, Obaraja and others. “Okumkpo serves as the society’s social regulator by exposing and ridiculing the social deviants with mock-songs, thereby making others to turn away from all manner of evil.

“Okumkpo masquerade serves as a means of entertaining the entire society during the dry season when little or no farm work is on Okumkpo deity.

“Okumkpo masquerade is a veritable tool of integrating the entire community because people from different villages participate in the stage performance.

“Spiritually, Okumkpo masquerade serves as a messenger with a prophetic message from the gods of the land and his message must not be challenged”, he stated. Professor Ottenberg, one of the white men that settled in settled in Afikp said “there is a rich and exciting variety of masquerades at Afikpo.

The most popular one, and the best known to outsiders, is the Okumkpo. The Okumkpo sings dances and dramatizes to sanitize the society “. Ottenberg summarizes the drama Okumkpo displays into three categories: the ridicule of persons who acted foolishly, the criticisms of leaders who do not lead properly and the maintenance of the relative roles of males and females in the society. Okumkpo is not an exclusive masquerade that only few or one person performs. The masquerade is highly inclusive and as such, almost all the male initiates participate in the preparation and stage performance.

Lugulu teaser

Lugulu is the king of all masquareds in Ehugbo land. It is an entertainment masquerade that has different types; junior, intermediate and senior Lugulu masquerades.

The Senior is known and referred to as Eze Lugulu(King of masquer- ades). While the elders and women watch his elegant display, male ones who have not been intimated into the men folk in the land in accordance with the custom and tradition of Ehugbo and are otherwise known as Umu Ena in the ancient city, are expected to mock him or bring him to disrepute by shoving and pushing him to the ground.

“Eze Lugulu(the king of all masquerades), emerged based on the concept of divine rule or kingship system in the society. The junior and intermediate Lugulus can be despised and flawed, but not the Eze Lugulu. The King cannot be ridiculed or mocked, thus, Eze Lugulu cannot appear or be left vulnerable.

People’s pride

“As the pride of the society, no harm should befall the King, thus, militant masquerades such as Ikpo and Otankweri are deployed to guard and guide the Eze Lugulu. In some instances, Otaeru also accompany the Eze Lugulu for maximum protection.

“As the Eze Lugulu is being protected with all vehemence in the masquerade world, we should also endeavour to protect our leaders in real life. The Egbele song composers should not only ask if Onye Eze no n’ ulo, n’ agha di n’ Ogo, they should also lead the Onye Eze (Eze Ogo) majestically to the Ogo and return him unhurt to his Palace.

“As Ibii community celebrates their Iko today, any Eze Lugulu and his entourage you encounter today in any Isi Ogo Ehugbo, stop and give honour to whom honour is due. “And having known what Eze Lugulu represents, before you use the title to describe anybody, know ye if such a person truly deserves the title”, Unya said.

Akpoha-Ngodo/Ojeogwu

Akpoha-Ngodo and Ojeogwu are masquerades that are purely for entertainment purposes in Ehugbo. Long before the United Nations Organization considered Leisure as a fundamental human right that should not be denied anybody, the Afikpo traditional society already had means of having their own leisure.

One of the ways of having leisure in Afikpo is through masquerade entertainment. Akpoha-Ngodo and Ojeogwu masquerades share some similarities but differ in many areas. In terms of similarities, both masquerades are purely for entertainment.

The maskers of both masquerades are energetic youths and middle aged men who are filled with massive strengths that will enable them to cover all the Isi Ogo Ehugbo during performance.

Akpoha-Ngodo and Ojeogwu differ greatly in terms of masking. Dif- ferentiating the two masquerades, Dr. Unya said “Akpoha-Ngodo is a glamorous masquerade that wears kingly and queenly costumes. When Akpoha-Ngodo makes appearance, whether it dances or not, you must notice and admire its presence. On the other hand, Ojeogwu uses less expensive costumes. 80% of its costumes are sourced from palm trees.

“The Excellency of Akpoha- Ngodo reached its climax in 1977 when it was selected as the masquerade that will represent the old Afikpo LGA in the Lagos FESTAC 77, the 2nd World Black and African Festival of Art and Culture.”