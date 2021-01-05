Preserving the Gbagyi cultural heritage

Kpebi, one of the communities of indigenous people in Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC ) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recently went agog when the people decided to trace their ancestral roots by re-inventing an age long cultural festival. CALEB ONWE reports

It was a day that sons and daughters of the Gbagyi tribe, both old and young, converged on Abuja to celebrate life and salvage their dying cultural heritage. The people’s culture of farming , hunting and even that of women carrying their loads on the shoulder was said to have disappeared with the advent of modern civilization.

The glitz and glamour of this annual event, said to be a melting pot of unity for the Gbaygi nation , was however limited by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who always looked forward to this cultural fiesta attested to the fact that many people stayed away from it this year, and those who defied the fear of the pandemic to grace the event were very conscious of the recommended health guidelines. According to residents of the community, Gbaygi Day celebration used to be an exciting and interesting annual carnival that people looked forward to with a great sense of nostalgia.

Stephen Danjuma, the President of Kpebi Students Association, the organisers of the Gbaygi Day celebrations, said the rich cultural heritage their ancestors were known for, was too important to be discarded, just because of modernity.

Danjuma explained that the celebration had gone beyond being an opportunity for people to enjoy special local music and dancing but provides important lessons for the younger generation. The celebration, he said, provides an opportunity for the interface of all categories of people. Danjuma said: ” We observe Gbaygi day celebration annually as way of giving thanks to God for preserving our ancestry.

We also do it to teach our children Gbaygi culture. “We don’t want our children to forget Gbaygi cultural heritage. So, we use this occasion to teach our children what they need to know about our culture.

“Gbaygi day has also become an important occasion that help us to identify our people with special needs.” Inside Abuja’s investigation showed that this major original inhabitants of FCT conceived the idea of the annual cultural fiesta because the incursion of modern development was speedily eroding their culture and traditions. The Gbaygi ethnic group, like other original inhabitants in Abuja, have at several times, expressed their anger over government’s failures to adequately consider their plight before pushing them away.

They said their anger was not just that government was forcefully taking over their ancestral lands and sacred graves without adequate compensation, but has continued to destroy their cultural values.

They were equally embittered that the younger generations were growing without a firm grasp of the cultural heritage that defines and distinguishes the Gbaygi nation from others. Inside Abuja gathered that these people known for their huge exploits in farming and hunting expeditions, now have no lands to carry out their only livelihood, largely due to modern infrastructural development that has continued to displace them.

It was learnt that as modern development dislodges them from one place to the other, the family and clannish cohesion required to keep important cultural heritages alive was also lost in transition. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, it was observed that the youth, who had always looked forward to the celebration, discarded modernity and dressed in their parents hunting and farming costume to the admiration of crowd.

The young men clad with ancient clothes that barely covered their butt, danced round, brandishing local hoes and hunter’s gun which they also shot into the air intermittently. According to them, the local hoes and gun were relics of the farming and hunting exploits of the ancestors. The young girls also danced round, carrying calabashes laden with loads on their shoulders. This, they said, was to portray the traditional Gbaygi women, who see the head as being too sacred to carry loads. The elderly men and women, who obviously savoured the great joyous moments, also cheered up their children with great excitement.

It was learnt that the spirit of the elderly people in the community was always rejuvenated each time the younger generation demonstrate commitment to preservation of the cultural heritage.

A large number of the elderly men and women, both religious and traditional institutions were seen celebrating with the youths. The older generation also watched with great excitement as the youths demonstrated the traditional methods of cooking and handling some domestic chores. The more exciting moments were the six dancing and drama segments. The audience was electrified by great talents and energy that were displayed by the participants. The local music that was constantly supplied by some Gbaygi artists attracted both small and great, politicians and even other professionals to the dancing floor.

The various traditional heads of the Community and the kingmakers didn’t just watch and clap for their children, they also participated in the dancing. Inside Abuja gathered that though, COVID-19 restrictions affected the attendance of the event, some of their political office holders still identified with their roots. One of such politicians was the Councillor representing Garki Ward, Hon. Paul-Samuel Kpechelo. Kpechelo, who is also an indigene of Kpebi, noted with nostalgia the great hunting and farming exploits of his people. He however, lamented that government’s policies on land administration was adversely affecting the livelihood of the people. He explained that Gbaygi people were very accommodating and peaceful but that the government should give commensurate attention to the plight of the people.

He appealed to government to respect the human rights of the Gbaygi people and stop intimidating them with threats of forceful eviction from their ancestral lands. According to him, the cultural event was very important to the Gbaygi ethnic group because it rekindles the hope of preserving their rich cultural heritage. He pointed out that while their culture was being revived by the annual fiesta, it also provides opportunity for the privileged people to reach out to the indigent members of the community. “The students Union in this community use this occasion to showcase our rich cultural heritage and also to offer scholarship to indigent pupils within public schools in the community.

” We are using this occasion to offer scholarship to some children from less privileged families among our people . We also organise this event annually to reawaken our consciousness about Gbaygi culture. “The development in FCT has affected our farms lands; our people are dominantly farmers.

Government is forcefully taking our lands but our people have remained peaceful because Gbaygi people are very accommodating. ” Another politician from AMAC that was available to celberate with his people was Comrade Christopher Kpebi, the Special Assistant on Media to AMAC Chairman. The politician, whose surname is the same as the community’s name, noted that this year’s Gbaygi day celebration was very unique, even though, COVID -19 restrictions affected it. He disclosed that AMAC Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Candido, has approved scholarship for 10 children from the community, who are currently in public primary school.

