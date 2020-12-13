Presidency: 20 states plan to build 300,000 houses for N2m each

…Says Housing scheme to create 1.8m jobs

The Federal Government on Sunday said that no fewer than 20 state governments have indicated interest in building about 300,000 housing units for N2 million each as the implementation of the state Economic Sustainability begins.

New Telegraph learnt that this week the portal to invite Nigerians interested either as beneficiaries of the Social Housing or as delivery partners would be launched by the Family Homes Fund, the Federal Government agency designated to implement the scheme. The portal is Nshp.gov.ng

Giving update on the ESP, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, who dropped the hint, said that more than 20 states including the FCT have already expressed interest and support in the programme including many who have offered free land for the constructions of the houses.

Akande hinted that some of the states that have already expressed interest and supported the implementation of the Social Housing scheme, which will offer houses at low prices such as between N1.8m to N2m include the states of Osun, Ogun, Enugu, Delta, Bauchi, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory where the first set of construction sites have been indicated.

He said: “There are also others like Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Cross River, Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Borno and Yobe states that are now working towards joining in a similar vein.

“Under the ESP Social Housing Plan, 300,000 low cost houses would by itself create 1.8 million jobs in the housing sector and beyond, while as indicated under the ESP approved by the President and the Federal Executive Council the Central Bank of Nigeria has now committed N200 billion facility for the Social Housing.”

It would be recalled that in June 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) prepared by the Osinbajo-led Economic Sustainability Committee.

The Federal Government social housing scheme is one of the planned schemes under the ESP targeted at providing 300,000 low-income houses and creating 1.8 million jobs in the process.

To achieve these goals, the Family Homes Funds has been appointed as the implementing agency for this initiative and it will construct 300,000 housing units across the country.

