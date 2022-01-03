News Top Stories

Presidency: 2022 should be year of Igbo nation –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that it is looking forward to 2022 as the watershed year for the Igbo nation, adding that it is a year the faith of the Igbo in Nigeria will be put to test by Nigerians of all walks of life, who will gather and entrust the Igbo man with the mandate to lead this nation and make a difference.

 

This is the perspective of the Acting Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Jones Onwuasoanya, who also noted that 2021 was a very challenging year, not just for Nigeria, but for the entire world. He quickly added that Nigeria’s situation appears a notch more troubling than that of other nations.

 

“From anxieties over the pandemic, then the lockdowns without anything near to a commensurate palliative to cushion the impacts of these challenges, then the #EndSARS crisis, then the insecurity that has been with us for the past decade increased and even spread to areas that were deemed safe before now and the economy isn’t any better.”

According to Onwuasoanya: “Everything revolves around politics, and understandably too. So, as an organisation, we expect stronger political will from those charged with the gov  ernance of this country at the various levels. We expect fairness and equity.

 

“We look forward to a unity of consent among all Nigerians for the Igbo of the South-East extraction to be nominated by all the political parties as presidential candidates.

 

Nothing can best guarantee Ndigbo of their acceptance as Nigerians and an end to the civil war than for all Nigerians to unitedly support an Igbo to become the President of Nigeria in 2023.

 

“On security, there is no better legacy that can be bequeathed to Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari, in this last full year of his presidency than to secure Nigeria and rid this country of terrorists and bandits, no matter the colouration they come in.

 

We need peace in Nigeria, and the Commander- in-Chief has the resources and powers to restore peace to us.”

 

Onwuasoanya noted that ordinarily, the average Igbo man does not demand too much from the government. A fair economy is what Ndigbo want. 2021 was tough for our people doing businesses in different parts of Nigeria.

 

Disproportionate taxes, over-hiked import duties and lockdowns imposed on the South-East, nearly shut down the usually bubbling South-East economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

You’re cheating yourself if you aren’t doing real estate – Dr Onwumere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

 Scale up through side hustle, Dr Onwumere advises salary earners   Twelve years ago, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, was jobless, broke and homeless. But holding tenaciously to his childhood dream, to own a business empire in his lifetime, fate smiled on him when he and his wife, Dr Jayne, invented the now thriving real estate network […]
News

Buhari accepts dialogue for resolution of insecurity in Southeast – Ngige

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…as FG warns against fresh industrial crisis in Kaduna   Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was favourably disposed to adopting dialogue in resolving the on-going challenge of insecurity in the South-Eastern part of the country. Ngige made this disclosure at the weekend after a meeting with […]
News

Group berates FG over Igboho, seeks release of 13 detainees

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Leaders of the South- West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) yesterdaycondemnedthenocturnal invasion of the Ibadan residence of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, by security agencies. This was as the group called for the release of the 13 detained aides of the activist last week. The SSSG in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Adewole […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica