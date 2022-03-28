Presidency 2023: Amaechi, the man the job needs; A synopsis (by Hon.Timothy Ikpemi O.)

In the Nigeria political narratives of today, His Excellency, Right Honourable Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (aka CRA) is one entity like no other. He is indeed the recurrent decimal in the many essential imperatives which our national conversation has placed on the shoulders of who the next President of Nigeria should be.

One of such criterial is health and age/ageing considerations. Here, CRA is top of the list of indispensable and quintessential elite characters within the APC family that is effortlessly fit to factorize the equation. He is youthful, energetic and uniquely sound to withstand the routine demands of the office.

A healthy 57-year-old man is a transformation catalyst. And his blemish records so far under this age bracket are enough quotable verses for human political evangelism in this respect.

Second of such criterial is the political sagacity and economic knowledge of a presidential candidate.

A Right Honourable House Speaker for eight years, an excellent governor for eight years and current two-time revolutionary minister is no ordinary political figure in Nigeria’s tough terrain.

Staying this long and still grinding our political gear to greater level is an appluseable demonstration of his systemic understanding of the political temperature of Nigeria.

Apparently, he is endowed with the required brilliance to de-temperaturise, treat and manage our national uniqueness: be it in culture, security, education & technology, transportation, economy & infrastructures and human capital endowment of our nation to optimum limits.

Moreso, is the concern for political acceptability and neutrality of our would be president another area CRA has excelled. Judging from achievements and legacy reach of politicians in Nigeria, CRA is obviously a political bridge between the old and young, the North and South, political classes and political parties, politicians and academics or non politicians.

As a natural workerholic and dynamic team player, his record time phenomenal transformation of the Nigerian transport system via the Nigeria Railways and the establishment of a University of Transportation in Nigeria speak volumes in this regards.

Today, when you think of transport revolution in Nigeria, you think of APC and CRA. Little wonder it has become APC!!! CRA HERE, CRA THERE, CRA CRA IS EVERYWHERE.

Indeed, our party has gotten a beautiful bride in the person of His Excellency, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to deploy in the quest to retain Aso Rock come 2023.

In addition to the above is the burden of excellent decision taking of a Mr President to be. It took the likes of CRA with our current President, Muhammadu Buhari among others to take a timely decision to rescue Nigeria from the clutches of PDP in 2015 after 16 years of political and economical improvishment of our dear country by that party. Therefore, if we in APC agreed with him then, which I know we did, we should agree with him now to further speed up the development revolution APC has started in Nigeria – one good turn deserves another they say.

Furthermore, compassionate and transparency depth of a leader in times of difficulties is yet another imperative in this regards. From utterances and articulations of CRA over time, the concern for well being of Nigeria and Nigerians are quite envident in his disposition towards everything Nigerian. He is reputed to have said that the most important task for leadership in Nigeria is getting Nigerians an enabling environment to work and earn productively descent living.

For him, this is the only way to stop corruption, banditry, militancy, secession agitation and the quest of many on queue waiting for an opportunity to loot Nigeria. Yes! History tells us this is how philosopher kings think. Challenges do not kill visions but rather they bring about rare opportunities to try alternative ways to better the society. And here again, it is CRA after CRA.

Comrades, looking at the superlative positions of His Excellency, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in all the assessments, it suffices to say that He is the man the job of the Office of President of Nigeria needs now.

And sequel to above, I wish to sincerely reinterate here our call on His Excellency, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to earnestly listen to pleas and requests of Nigerians to come and openly declare to contest for the Nigerian Presidency in 2023.

