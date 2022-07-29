Presidency: 23 states, FCT get N24.450bn from grant schemes

…puts national access to water at 64%

The Presidency has disclosed that 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have benefitted the sum of N24.450 billion from the Conditional Grant Schemes as incentives to invest more of their resources into areas of national development priorities in the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs)/Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, at a briefing organised by Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The grant, introduced in 2007, has 50 per cent from the Federal Government and the other 50 per cent from participating states, and began disbursement since 2015. According to Orelope-Adefulire, the grants were targeted at education, health-care, water and sanitation projects and aimed at executing pro-poor projects in a consultative manner with the beneficiaries. She revealed that the money was spent on the implementation of 732 water and sanitation facilities; 494 health facilities (new facilities and renovation/rehabilitation); 616 education facilities (new construction, renovation/re-habilitation of blocks of classroom; 1,150 women and men were empowered/trained in vocational skills such as sewing, knitting, detergent and pomade- making, among others.

She added that there were special intervention projects across the geo-political zones, an initiative, she affirmed, was aimed at strategic investment to fast-track the achievement of SDGs in Nigeria. Her words: “Between 2016 and 2021, a record number of projects have been implemented, aimed at providing essential services to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs by ensuring no Nigerian is left behind.

“In the education sector, 8,008 classrooms constructed and 305 renovated with furnishing to strengthen basic education across the country. “A total of 4,845 desktop and laptop computers have also been supplied to schools across the country for information and communication technology (ICT) training. “In the health sector, 195 health centres, comprising Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) and Mother and Child Centres (MCC) were constructed, complemented with the supply of 199 Intensive Care and Rural ambulances. About 257 incubators and 7,464 regular and automated hospital beds were supplied across tour health facilities.

“In other cross-cutting sectors, OSSAP-SDGs constructed 66 vocational and skills acquisition centres; supplied 1,294 transformers; provision of 19,266 solar-powered streetlights; 300 housing units for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno State; and 925 solar boreholes, in addition to several other interventions.”

The presidential aide disclosed that Nigeria’s current access to basic drinking water now stands at 64 per cent, adding that findings from Voluntary National Review (VNR) 2020onSDGs-3emphasisedthe need for more investment in public health and to ensure the most vulnerable were reached through universal access to basic health-care services. According to her, the challenges facing the country on SDGs-4 include out-of- schoolchildren, a demographic challenge that relates to an interplay between employment (SDG-8), education (SDG-4), poverty (SDG-1) and the digital economy (SDG-17). On poverty eradication (SDGs Goal1), she said the Federal Government has maintained steady investment in expenditure in health, education, and other social services between 2015 and 2018, because investments in these areas were essential and integral to addressing poverty. Orelope-Adefulire pointed out that the nation’s investment in education, at a time when about 10.8 million children were out of school with more people drifting into poverty, has continued to dwindle to 8.2, 8.5 and 8.2 per cent in 2016, 2017 and 2018 due largely to the 2016 economic recession and the decline in global oil prices and COVID-19 pandemic.

