Presidency: 508,721 Nigerians affected by flood in 8 months

ThePresidencyhasputthe total number of Nigerians affected by flood disaster in the country from January to August, 2022 at 508,721. This came as the President pledged timely support to the victims and the affected communities. This was disclosed in a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday.

While quoting data obtained from the relevant Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA), the Presidency stated that since January this year, flooding has been reported in 22 States of Lagos, Yobe, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Abia States and the Federal Capital Territory, affecting 508,721 people. Destructive floods had displaced 73,379 people, 115 casualties, and injured 277 people while the floods and heavy rain have left around 37, 633 houses destroyed or severely damaged, the data revealed.

The President called on public-spirited individuals and organisations to support hundreds of thousands of people in need of urgent help in the affected communities. He reiterated that these tragic events have brought to foretheneedforStatesandlocal governments to improve on their level of preparedness in handling emergencies, which remains a shared responsibility with the Government at the Centre.

